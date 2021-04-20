Algoworks Wins Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020 Award

NOIDA, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Deloitte’s India Technology Fast 50 program is one of seven programs in the Asia Pacific (APAC), along with the Technology Fast 50 programs in China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, and South Korea. The program is led by Deloitte’s global team of Technology, Media, and Telecommunications specialists and is open to technology-enabled companies headquartered in India.

Recently, Algoworks was announced as one of the top 50 companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 winners are ranked based on percentage revenue growth for three years. The submitted data of the company’s operating revenues as disclosed in their financial statements, which are provided during the nomination process, are checked by the team at Deloitte. The data helps the team curate the list of the top 50 companies that display substantial revenue growth.

Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and President of Algoworks, was quoted as saying, “We are truly honored to have been recognized once again as one of India’s fastest-growing technology companies. Achieving a revenue growth of 110% is a phenomenal achievement for us. I would like to thank my partners, customers, and the entire team of Algoworks who made it possible for us to grow exponentially throughout these years with their enormous support.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP that recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About Algoworks:

Algoworks is a B2B IT firm providing end-to-end product development services in association with 80+ partners globally. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce, DevOps, and Enterprise Application Integration.