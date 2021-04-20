Fairdeal Enterprise Launches New Series Of Poultry Feed

Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — FAIRDEAL ENTERPRISE is India’s leading animal husbandry company and manufacturer of various poultry products such as chicken food, feed additives, poultry medicines, cattle feed chemicals, live birds and fresh meat products. The company announces the launch of its wide range of new poultry feed products in the market. The feed comes in four forms that are popularly known as crumble, pellet, mash and scratch gain.

Fairdeal Enterprise veterinary experts have done a lot of research to prepare the correct feed formulations that meet the nutrition requirements of chickens of different ages.” She further explains that the starter feed is developed to provide all the nutrients a baby chick needs in the early weeks of its life, and Grower feed is perfect once the chicks reach eight weeks of age.

The amount of vitamins, proteins, carbohydrates and minerals present in the feed manufactured for broilers, layers and breeders varies greatly. The value depends on the specific purpose they are raised for. Layer feed is specifically prepared for egg-laying hens. It contains enough protein and calcium required for maximum egg production. It should be given until the hen stops producing eggs. Breeder feed provides the adequate value of protein and amino acids to achieve maximum fertility in breeders. The contents of broiler feed give excellent growth and weight to chickens raised for meat production.

All the feeds are reasonably priced because the company knows that the poultry industry has been suffering from many challenges hurting their profitability. Excessively hot weather conditions and a sudden hike in the prices of grains, soya and other ingredients used in the preparation of feed are a few of them. “FAIRDEAL ENTERPRISE has been in feed manufacturing for last many years and it makes every effort to provide high quality unique feed formulations to make poultry businesses profitable.

India-based FAIRDEAL ENTERPRISE is an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 22000:2005 certified company working in poultry products manufacturing and animal nutrition research and development. Its manufacturing plants (spread all over India) deliver ultimate quality products using modern equipment and the latest technology. The company has a great team of highly skilled and experienced animal nutritionists, agriculture experts and veterinarians.

