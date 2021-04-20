MICROJIG collaborates with Powermatic on co-branded drill press upgrade

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — MICROJIG’s acclaimed MATCHFIT system has already gained recognition by tool lovers and woodworkers worldwide, but innovation never stops. Now, a leader in the woodworking industry has joined forces with Powermatic to add yet another game-changing product to the market.

Powermatic and MICROJIG collaborated to launch an innovative table upgrade bundle for Powermatic’s PM2820 EVS Drill Press. The table upgrade incorporates MICROJIG’s innovative MATCHFIT system, completely redefining the possibilities of a drill press table.

The bundle includes two MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamps, two X-Pads, six Dovetail Track Screws and the MDF modular table. The MATCHFIT table replaces the drill press’s standard table, resulting in unlimited versatility and support. The clamp kit allows users to draw on the possibilities of in-line clamping with unrestricted clamp positioning.

The MICROJIG team worked closely with Powermatic engineers over the course of a year to refine the table’s design.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with such a well-known and respected brand as Powermatic,” MICROJIG founder Henry Wang said. “The drill press is essential in the shop, but it’s not often at the forefront of the conversation. This upgrade is going to give drill press users so much more functionality.”

Powermatic prides itself on creating the gold standard of industrial woodworking machinery. To find the Powermatic PM2820 EVS Drill Press with MICROJIG table upgrade at your nearest retailer, click here.

For more information about MICROJIG and its products, visit www.microjig.com.

For more information about Powermatic, visit www.powermatic.com.

About MICROJIG, Inc.

MICROJIG is a leading brand in the woodworking industry, pioneering innovative solutions that have helped craftspeople work safer and smarter since 2001. With intuitive, thoughtfully designed tools and accessories, MICROJIG is reinventing the way people work with wood. The company was founded by woodworking hobbyist Henry Wang in his Orlando, Fla., garage. While building a project, Henry sought a safer, more efficient way to operate a table saw, and MICROJIG’s flagship product, the GRR-RIPPER, was born. The company has since grown to offer seven distinct product lines, each designed to solve common problems woodworkers face in the shop. Now serving countries across the globe with more than a million products sold worldwide, MICROJIG continues to engineer best-in-class products that help makers succeed at their passions. The company has pledged 1 percent of revenues toward humanitarian initiatives and nonprofits and is committed to ending table saw injuries altogether. Through its school donation program, MICROJIG also aims to provide every high school woodshop in America with GRR-RIPPERs, empowering the next generation of craftsmen by promoting safe practices in the wood shop. For more information about MICROJIG, or to find a retailer, visit www.microjig.com.