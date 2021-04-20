Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Worth $790.1 Million – Geographical Analysis and Research Methodology Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Growth in the kidney function test market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of kidney disease, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the rise in alcohol consumption are driving the growth of the market.

According to the new market research report “Kidney/Renal Function Test Market by Product (Dipsticks, Reagents, Disposables), Type (Urine Test (Urine Protein, Microalbumin, Creatinine Clearance), Blood Test (Serum Creatinine, BUN)), End User -Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Research Methodology:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall kidney function test market. Various secondary sources such as associations like the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), University of Utah, European Renal Care Providers Association (ERCPA), Association of Clinical Biochemists in Ireland (ACBI), Association of Physicians of India (API), American Urological Association (AUA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Kidney Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global kidney/renal function test market expected to reach USD 790.1 Million, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of hypertension, growing incidence of diabetes in the US, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for the awareness and treatment of kidney diseases. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Key-Players:

The prominent players in the global kidney function function test market are Siemens (Germany), Beckman Coulter (US), Sysmex (Japan), Roche (Switzerland), Abbott(US), Nova Biomedical (US), URIT Medical (China), ARKRAY (Japan), OPTI Medical (US), ACON Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika (Hungary), and Randox Laboratories (UK).

