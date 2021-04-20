Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Revenue to Cross $20.55 Billion by 2022

IL, USA, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research “Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by Equipment (Drilling Equipment (Drill Pipe, Drill Collars, Hevi-Wate, and Subs), Pressure & Flow Control Equipment, and Fishing Equipment), Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2022″, The oilfield equipment rental market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 16.99 Billion in 2017 to USD 20.55 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.87%. The global oilfield equipment rental market is set to witness growth, due to technological advancement in oilfield equipment and increase in global investments in exploration and production.

The drilling equipment is expected to hold the largest share of the oilfield equipment rental market, by equipment, during the forecast period

The drilling segment dominated the oilfield equipment rental market during the forecast period. Extensive shale mining is being carried out in North America and technological advancement in the drilling equipment used in such unconventional shale reserves is expected to drive the drilling equipment segment.

Onshore is the largest segment in the oilfield equipment rental market

With regard to the application segment, onshore segment in the oilfield equipment rental market is expected to be the largest market in 2017. Rising demand for rental equipment from China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East would drive the onshore segment. The presence of huge onshore shale reserves in the U.S. and Australia, is likely to boost the demand for onshore oilfields.

North America: The leading market for oilfield equipment rental

North America is expected to dominate the global oilfield equipment rental market, given growing unconventional hydrocarbon production in the region. The region is the new swing producer in global oil markets owing to the boom in production from both shale operations and deepwater exploration and production in the Gulf of Mexico. Exploration and production activities in the region are also expected to gain momentum with increased capital spending by major oil companies. All these factors are expected to drive the North American oilfield equipment rental market.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes some of the top players in the oilfield equipment rental market. These players include Halliburton Company (U.S.), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Weatherford International, PLC (Switzerland), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Oil States International, Inc. (U.S.), Parker Drilling Company (U.S.), Bestway Oilfields (U.S.), Certified Oilfield Rentals, LLC (U.A.E.), Circle T Service & Rental, Ltd. (Canada), Ensign Energy Services, Inc. (Canada), John Energy, Ltd. (India), Key Energy Services (U.S.), Seventy Seven Energy, Inc. (U.S.), KIT Oil & Gas (U.A.E.), Black Diamond Group (Canada), Savanna Energy Corporation (Canada), TechnipFMC, PLC (U.K.), Amik Oilfields Equipment & Rentals (Canada), Basic Energy Services (U.S.), Bois Equipment Rentals BV (Netherlands), Harpoon Energy (Canada), Heat Oilfield, Ltd. (Canada), Precision Drilling Corporation (Canada), Stallion oilfield Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Wrangler Rentals (Canada) among others. Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

