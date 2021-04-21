New Doors for Collaborations Opens as ISHIR Gets HUB Certified!

Dallas, TX, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — ISHIR, one of the fastest-growing technology companies in recent times has been certified with Historically Underutilized Business (HUB). The HUB program aims at promoting equal and complete procurement opportunities to businesses, especially small, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses. ISHIR is thoroughly honored to become HUB certified. This certainly means greater access and more collaborations.

To be approved for HUB certification, at least 51% of a profit-making company, sole proprietorship or joint venture’s equitable securities or stocks must be owned and managed by minorities. Minority members include those who are Black, Asian, Hispanic, Native American or American women from ethnic backgrounds not previously listed.

Our CEO Rishi Khanna is overwhelmed with this success. He says, “Becoming HUB certified is just the beginning. I hope ISHIR continues to excel in the coming years. We are extremely happy for this success”.

This HUB certification will last for the next 4 years i.e. till 2025 given that the business continues to meet eligibility requirements.

About ISHIR

ISHIR has been at the forefront of the ever-changing technology climate through continuous innovation. With strong expertise in modernizing software development, optimizing cloud infrastructure, minimizing cybersecurity risks, and leveraging automation through emerging technology. We work with high-growth companies, enterprises, and start-ups to help them scale and achieve transformational results.

About HUB

Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) is a diversified certification program issued by the State government to the businesses that are at least 51% owned by minorities. Also, the HUB certification is not industry specific.

https://www.ishir.com/ishir-gets-hub-certified-again.htm