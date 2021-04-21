Shakespeare linked to the Nostradamus prophecies

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — An independent researcher finds abundant evidence that William Shakespeare utilized the Nostradamus Prophecies for writing dialogue in all thirty-six plays of his First Folio.

The central thesis of Morten St. George is that William Shakespeare learned an unusual writing technique from Christopher Marlowe, an earlier playwright who used the same technique. Scholars have already established that Marlowe strongly influenced Shakespeare but they never discovered this specific writing technique.

The first step was to find a suitable Nostradamus prophecy (which were written in French) and translate it into English. The next step was to extract, from the English translation, anywhere from two to five words from one or two of the verses, scatter them around on a piece of paper and write in between them, filling in the blank spaces.

For more information and numerous illustrations of their use of this technique, visit https://mortenstgeorge.net/

