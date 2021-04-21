RideBoom Bike Taxi Scheme to Be Launched In Punjab in the Coming Weeks

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — Popular ridesharing service RideBoom is soon going to launch its new service of Bike Taxi in Punjab. According to sources, the company is very happy with the popularity of its cab service connecting Chandigarh, Ludhiana and other surrounding areas and it is this development that has led to the decision to launch bike taxis.

Fresh from its success in the cab services, RideBoom is said to be executing the same policies that have governed the cab services so far. The policy of “No Surge Pricing” will continue as well as the least waiting time among all. So will the policies of online booking and gender booking. Needless to say, RideBoom commits total and complete security to its riders at all times no matter what. “People representing us are heavily vetted before we give them the keys to our cabs and services. No passenger should have to go through the ignominy of dealing with a rash, cruel or ill-mannered driver”, a Manager at RideBoom said.

More reports coming out of RideBoom mention that if things go as planned, notwithstanding the pandemic and impending lockdown, the company is prepared to launch the bike taxi scheme in the next 3-4 weeks. More details will emerge once RideBoom is ready to make a public announcement.

“We’re an Indian company by heart and soul. Our proven track record in safety of passengers, especially women, along with multiple ridesharing options has put us at the top of the table. We are going to extend the same, including no surge pricing and more, to our bike taxi scheme. Our partner drivers come from all walks of life, committing to a better workmanship and ethics and we are more than proud to have them with us. What more, we also provide ambulance service as an added specialty! We promise this – Our commitment to customers’ heightened happiness and satisfaction will always remain intact and only grow stronger. Thanks to them, we will soon become a pan-India ridesharing service. RideBoom looks forward to taking you on your journey. See you on our app! “, said the Founder of RideBoom, Harminder Malhi.

