Install A DDA-Compliant Lift In Your Building From Sesame Access Systems

Sesame Access Systems (https://www.sesameaccess.com/) is a company that is composed of highly skilled engineers and designers specialising in DDA lift products. The Disability Discrimination Act was created to give equal access for people with disabilities to enter buildings and properties. This company offers different types of hydraulic lifts, such as platform lifts, horizontal retracting stairlifts, and customised lifts. These lifts are made from high-quality materials, which could last up to 25 years.

One of their best products is their platform lifts. The platform lift operates and utilises the whole platform to go up and down, which is beneficial for both seated and standing users. Mostly, this type of lift is used in entrance halls or lobbies of a hospital or hotel. This lift is designed to be unnoticeable when not in use, which is perfect for buildings with small spaces.

Sesame Access Systems also offers a horizontal retracting stairlift. This type of lift keeps the structure of the stair and only retracts when used via the remote system. Mostly, buildings with pre-existing stairs use this type of lift to preserve the design, especially for listed buildings such as museums or galleries. The horizontal retracting stair lift allows people with wheelchairs to access the parts museums or galleries without difficulty.

Depending on which type of lift a client chooses, their team will design and construct the ideal product to match their needs. They believe that there are no limitations when it comes to making the ideas of clients into reality. Furthermore, all their lifts have free six months of maintenance service after installation. However, if clients need more extended time frames, they also offer after-sale maintenance services.

This company has installed more than 200 lifts in buildings and properties all over the world, one of which is located at the Sydney Opera House. Sesame Access Systems believes that their enthusiasm to help clients has led them to become a better company. “Our team of Sesame Engineers and Designers are some of the most talented technicians in the world. The whole Sesame team are passionate about innovation, design and British Engineering”.

