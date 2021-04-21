Commercial Rental Properties At Affordable Price In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — High quality commercial properties provide the latest amenities and facilities for businesses to run effectively and efficiently. John Reider Properties is a reputed company that specializes in affordable commercial rental properties in Killeen, TX.

About The Company

The company is a family-owned and operated establishment with the aim of providing superior commercial rental services. It consists of a team of experts with years of experience in helping businesses find suitable commercial rentals.

Commercial Rental Properties

Detailed information about the commercial rentals available for leasing is provided in online listings on the company’s website.

The online listings consist of information such as amount of rent, availability of property, features and amenities provided, location, neighborhood details, amount of application fee and security deposit, lease type, street frontage and so on.

The features provided in the commercial rentals include concrete and asphalt parking, one bay roll up garages, dual-zoned HVAC, restrooms with showers, can lighting, ADA style restrooms, energy efficient windows and doors, utility rooms with washers and dryers, etc.

Benefits Of The Company

Dedicated, friendly and helpful staff members

Professionals with years of experience in the field

High quality commercial rentals with the latest amenities

Detailed online listings

24 hour online access for clients to make online payments and access shared documents

A variety of rental services

Properties are strategically located for maximum returns

Secure and simplified online payments

Enhanced communication in the form of notifications, built-in messaging tools, emailing tools and more

Association with reputed organizations such as Equal Housing opportunity, REALTOR, BBB, etc.

For more information on commercial rental properties provided by John Reider Properties, you can visit 455 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX – 76548 or call at (254) 699 – 8300. You can also log on to https://www.johnreider.com