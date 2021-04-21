TEA Esterquats Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Laundry market is likely to pave significant growth opportunities for TEA esterquats market during the forecast period owing to constant demand for softeners. Rising focus of developed regions towards enhancement of effectiveness of laundry operations leads to surging demand for fabric softeners and detergent powders, thereby stimulating demand and supply of TEA esterquats. Rapidly increasing demand for the personal care products is likely to continue driving the revenue growth of TEA esterquats market. Growing inconsistencies in the level of oil prices across the globe are further pushing manufacturers to increase the production of TEA esterquats. However, rising cost of the raw materials for preparation of TEA esterquats owing to elevating oil prices is expected to hamper the growth of TEA esterquats market.

Rapidly increasing demand from the fabric care industry is anticipated to remain significantly lucrative for the growth of TEA esterquats market over the forecast period. In addition, surging demand for scented and high-quality performance fabric softeners is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of TEA esterquats market. Biodegradability and low toxicity features of TEA esterquats is witnessed as a vital factor leading to growing consumer preference for TEA esterquats over DTDMAC with regards to fabric softeners in North America and Europe.

TEA Esterquats Market: Introduction

TEA esterquats are commonly known as triethanolamine esterquats and the formula of TEA esterquats is C16-18. They are the primary component in European fabric softeners and among the global molecule of choice in various industries across the globe. TEA Esterquats cationic are also used for to partition the ammonium compounds into quaternary. In additional, TEA esterquat surfactants are highly biocompatible and biodegradable as their bonds are easily hydrolyzed. Apart from biodegradability, an additional advantage of TEA esterquats is their suitability with various kinds of fabrics. They also exhibit excellent softening properties and have a simple preparation procedure. TEA esterquat fabric softeners were introduced in the market in the 1980s/1990s and have been the most important fabric softeners for a long time.

The ester bonds of TEA esterquats are easily biodegradable as compared to DTDMAC. TEA esterquats react with fatty alcohols, fatty alcohol oil and alcohol esters to obtain quaternized triethanolamine fatty acid esters. They are also excellent for the environment. TEA Esterquat compounds are very useful for medical treatment purpose. The fabric softening quality of TEA Esterquat prepared from DMS is better as compared to other untreated polyester and cotton fabrics. In the production of TEA-based esterquat cationic surfactants by the lipase-catalysed synthesis method, several factors are important to obtain high conversion yields. This can be attributed to the fact that the percentage of reaction conversion in this method is affected by various parameters such as the amount of enzyme in the reaction, reaction time and temperature, molar ratio of substrate and agitation speed. TEA esterquats are mostly used in industries such as oil and gas, textiles and food. TEA Esterquat can also be used for many reasons such as painting and coating, metal treatment, cosmetics and personal care and leather and textile and the increasing demand of TEA Esterquats market is growing across the world.

TEA Esterquats Market: Dynamics

The demand for TEA esterquat is rising due to the growth of industries such as food, textile, pharmaceutical and plant infrastructure, which can further be attributed to the increase in population, urbanization, rising per capita disposable income and changing living standards. TEA esterquat surfactants are mainly used for textile softening and TEA esterquat surfactants are among the most promising and trusted ingredients for softener products such as hair and cosmetic conditioner. TEA esterquats witness high demand in Europe, owing to their fabric softening property. The demand for TEA esterquats is growing across the globe due to the increasing demand for paintings and coatings, leather and textile, energy and oil and personal care products. Europe and North America and other regions are witnessing high demand, due to the increasing use of TEA esterquats in various products across various regions.

TEA Esterquats Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global TEA esterquats market can be segmented as:

Metal Treatment Industrial Inks

Paints & Coatings

Leather & Textiles Power

Energy & Oil

Cosmetics and personal care

On the basis of end users, the global TEA esterquats market can be segmented as:

Textiles

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Foods

TEA Esterquats Market: Regional Outlook

The size of the TEA esterquats market is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2018 – 2028, considering 2017 as the base year. North America was the prominent revenue-generating region in the TEA Esterquats market in 2017. Europe is expected to be the prominent revenue-generating region by 2020. The increasing demand for TEA esterquats is expected to grow across the globe in the coming years. The TEA esterquats market in other regions is also growing.

TEA Esterquats Market: Key Participants

Some of the major key players in the TEA esterquats market are BASF, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, SABIC, Optimal Malasia, Nippon Shokubai, Xianlin, PETRO-CHEMICAL, Jinyan, Fushun Beifanyg, Beifang Huifeng, Zhongxin Chemical, Yinyan Specialty and Qingming Chemical.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

