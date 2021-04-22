Affordable Health Insurance Provider in South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Your health must always be your priority and you should always be financially prepared to deal with any disease or accidents. The recent pandemic has proved how helpless we can be when we are unprepared. Although the medical field is a lot more advanced than before now, it is also expensive. So, it is always a great idea to have health insurance. GetSavvi Health offers affordable medical cover plans that cover you, your spouse, and your children.

Benefits included in GetSavvi Health medical plans

Day-to-day benefits: The day-to-day benefits of GetSavvi Health medical plans include –

Unlimited doctors’ visits: having access to a local general practitioner is the first step to good health. By seeing your doctor sooner, you can stop your illness from progressing. GetSavvi Health allows you unlimited visits per person per annum on its network of over 2500 medical practitioners.

Medication: Members are provided with medication they need in order to improve their health. Both acute medication and chronic medication are covered in the benefit options.

Basic and emergency dentistry: visiting the dentist regularly can increase your monthly expenses to a great extent. GetSavvi Health realises this and that is why its benefits include basic and emergency dental procedures from its dentists' network.

Emergency hospital cover benefits: GetSavvi Health’s emergency hospital cover benefit offers peace of mind to the members when it is needed the most. Thanks to this benefit, members do not have to be burdened with high hospital costs in an emergency that demands hospital care. The cover includes these benefits –

Emergency casualty benefit

Emergency stabilisation benefit

Personal accident benefit

Netcare 911 emergency services benefits: GetSavvi Health is in an ongoing partnership with Netcare 911, one of the leading emergency services providers in South Africa. In an emergency, you can contact the emergency number: 082 911. Trained staff would assist you on phone and then dispatch an air or road ambulance.

Maternity benefits: The arrival of a baby can be exciting yet overwhelming at the same time. GetSavvi Health’s maternity benefit helps in eliminating the stress of medical costs. This cover includes visits to gynaecologists, ultrasound scans, and the expenses related to birth.

Other benefits include a comprehensive family funeral plan, dentistry benefits, optometry top-up, HIV, trauma and assault counselling, 24-hour health advisor, and more. To know more about the services provided with GetSavvi Health medical plans, visit their official website: https://www.getsavvi.co.za/.

About GetSavvi Health:

GetSavvi Health is one of the leading health insurance providers in South Africa that offers affordable medical cover plans for the whole family of its members. The medical plans offered by GetSavvi Health include Get Care Plan, Primary Care Plan, Primary Care Plan+ and Primary Care Plan 61+.

