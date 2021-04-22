Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 – Growing use of breathalyzer in detecting various diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025“, the breathalyzer market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The growth in the market is mainly driven by the stringent government regulation, growing alcohol and drug abuse and growing use of breathalzyers in detecting various diseases However, the accuracy and hygiene concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 on the breath analyzer market?

The COVID-19 outbreak has upended many lives and businesses on an unprecedented scale. The pandemic has caused significant disruptions to businesses and economic activities globally. Various governments worldwide have provided guidelines to postpone or delay non-essential medical and surgical procedures to reduce the strain on the healthcare system and decrease disease transmission. Restrictions and lockdowns were also imposed in the areas of travel, business operations, public gatherings, gaming or gambling venues, casinos, health clubs, fitness/wellness centers, and shelter-in-place orders, all of which have further impacted market growth.

Breathalyzer Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on technology, Segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxidesensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cellssegment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Fuel cells are the mostwidely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high levelof accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not requiremultiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for bothpersonal and professional use.

On the basis of application, Segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America dominated the global breath analyzer market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

BACtrack (US) is a leading player in the breath analyzers market. The company manufactures and supplies a wide range of breath alcohol testers for personal and professional use. BACtrack was the first company to receive 510(k) marketing clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration to sell breathalyzers for personal use legally. Its end users include consumers, employers, schools, clinics, hospitals, military, and law enforcement agencies.