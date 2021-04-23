HoduSoft Announced HoduCC’s Call Recording Feature to Improve Customer Service

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a prominent name in the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) industry that provides high-quality VoIP solutions has announced HoduCC-Call center software with a call recording feature to facilitate improved customer service. The HoduCC is a smart call center software system that allows comprehensive management of all inbound and outbound calls. It facilitates easy routing and responding to customer calls while ensuring a superior customer experience. Call recording is a fantastic feature offered by HoduCC that allows recording of calls which can be used for various purposes such as:

To analyze the agent’s productivity

For training/coaching purpose

To review the data

To find out any shortcomings by reviewing the past performance

The call recording feature of HoduCC-Call/contact center software provides numerous benefits to the users, such as:

Helps in eliminating the tedious task of taking notes manually after each call

Facilitates the automatic recording of every call

Can be saved as evidence for complex issues

It allows reviewing calls to retrieve essential data

Call recordings can also be used to analyze customer requirements

The call recording system can be integrated with CRM software to optimize resource management and productivity

Upper management can use call recordings to monitor the performance of agents and to have control over the quality of calls

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “The HoduCC-Call/Contact center software is designed by our professionals to promote seamless customer support. Other than the call recording feature, the software system is comprised of various advanced features like:

Auto Dialer

Predictive Dialer

Progressive Dialer

Voice, Video, Email, SMS, Live Chat

Integration with Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp for Business, Instagram & Telegram

Integration with Zoho PhonBridge, Salesforce and Zendesk

Skill Based Routing

Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

WebRTC Phone

Multi-Level IVR

Real-Time Analytics & Reports

IVR & Agent Survey

SMS Broadcasting

Quality Analysis, etc.

All these features make HoduCC-Call/Contact center software the best tool for businesses to deliver personalized customer support to increase customer satisfaction rate.”

The concerned person further added, “With call recording feature, all the calls can be recorded automatically and saved in the system for future reference, monitoring, training, and various other purposes. With the help of this feature, the entire communication system can be made flawless as it allows the management team to keep track of calls and how agents are handling the customers. If there are any loopholes, the situation can be handled on time before it gets worse.”

