HoduSoft Announced HoduCC’s Call Recording Feature to Improve Customer Service

Posted on 2021-04-23 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a prominent name in the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) industry that provides high-quality VoIP solutions has announced HoduCC-Call center software with a call recording feature to facilitate improved customer service. The HoduCC is a smart call center software system that allows comprehensive management of all inbound and outbound calls. It facilitates easy routing and responding to customer calls while ensuring a superior customer experience. Call recording is a fantastic feature offered by HoduCC that allows recording of calls which can be used for various purposes such as:

  • To analyze the agent’s productivity

  • For training/coaching purpose

  • To review the data

  • To find out any shortcomings by reviewing the past performance

The call recording feature of HoduCC-Call/contact center software provides numerous benefits to the users, such as:

  • Helps in eliminating the tedious task of taking notes manually after each call

  • Facilitates the automatic recording of every call

  • Can be saved as evidence for complex issues

  • It allows reviewing calls to retrieve essential data

  • Call recordings can also be used to analyze customer requirements

  • The call recording system can be integrated with CRM software to optimize resource management and productivity

  • Upper management can use call recordings to monitor the performance of agents and to have control over the quality of calls

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “The HoduCC-Call/Contact center software is designed by our professionals to promote seamless customer support. Other than the call recording feature, the software system is comprised of various advanced features like:

  • Auto Dialer

  • Predictive Dialer

  • Progressive Dialer

  • Voice, Video, Email, SMS, Live Chat

  • Integration with Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp for Business, Instagram & Telegram

  • Integration with Zoho PhonBridge, Salesforce and Zendesk

  • Skill Based Routing

  • Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

  • WebRTC Phone

  • Multi-Level IVR

  • Real-Time Analytics & Reports

  • IVR & Agent Survey

  • SMS Broadcasting

  • Quality Analysis, etc.

All these features make HoduCC-Call/Contact center software the best tool for businesses to deliver personalized customer support to increase customer satisfaction rate.”

The concerned person further added, “With call recording feature, all the calls can be recorded automatically and saved in the system for future reference, monitoring, training, and various other purposes. With the help of this feature, the entire communication system can be made flawless as it allows the management team to keep track of calls and how agents are handling the customers. If there are any loopholes, the situation can be handled on time before it gets worse.”

For more details related to HoduCC-Call/Contact center system, visit- https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments. Till now, HoduSoft has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world.

Contact:

Company: HoduSoft

Address:

201-Sarthik II,

Opp. Rajpath Club,

SG Highway, Ahmedabad,

Gujarat, India – 380054.

Contact Number:

Phone: INDIA: +91-79-48939393, +91-8866728362

USA:  +1 707-708-4638

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Website:  https://hodusoft.com/

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12866845-hodusoft-announced-hoduccs-call-recording-feature-to-improve-customer-service.html

