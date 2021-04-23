Delaware Prosperity Partnership Launches LiveLoveDelaware.com

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — LiveLoveDelaware.com, a new website launched by Delaware Prosperity Partnership, is an easy-to-access resource for Delaware businesses to use in their talent acquisition initiatives. The site details for prospective employees, their partners and families what makes Delaware a great place to work, live and play.

Featuring a range of useful information about the state — including a cost-of-living calculator and a host of links to sites from tourism, industry sectors, diverse lifestyles and more — the site is designed for Delaware businesses to use when recruiting prospective employees.

Features of the LiveLoveDelaware site include:

Work in Delaware, which highlights the state’s legacy of innovation through its diverse range of industries, employers, opportunities and talent and connects job seekers to businesses in Delaware seeking talent.

Live in Delaware, which tours visitors through the state’s unique regions, from beach to farm, city to small town, and showcases “must-haves” for quality of life, including education and healthcare.

Play in Delaware, which explores Delaware’s unique heritage and showcases the arts and culture along with Delaware’s parks and nature trails.

“Looking for a job is about so much more than simply getting a paycheck,” said DPP President and CEO Kurt Foreman. “Employees or prospective employees and their families have many options today. Choosing to move to, or to stay in, a great place where you can feel welcome, where you can get involved and where you can take advantage of a varied and desirable quality of life is key.

“Factors may vary slightly for each jobseeker, but whatever it is to you, there is no doubt you can find it in Delaware. We like to say that Delaware is a state of welcoming neighbors.”

LiveLoveDelaware.com was created with support from DPP’s private sector investors, a cross-section of businesses representing a variety of innovative industries that share a commitment to supporting a vibrant economic future for Delaware.

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors. For more information, visit choosedelaware.com.