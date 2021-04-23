Apple Extract Market Global Analysis and Forecast Report 2018 to 2028

The apple extract market is expected to witness unprecedented growth in the forthcoming years owing to their wide adoption for diverse applications in functional beverages, functional food, and dietary supplements. This can be a significant driver for the growth in the apple extract market.

Shifting consumer preference for maintaining a healthy lifestyle backed by natural eating habits is accelerating the adoption of apply extract for wide applications. It plays a vital role in addressing manifold health concerns related to cancer, diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, and eye disease, which is anticipated to influence the growth in apple extract market positively. Versatile properties of apple extract are creating lucrative opportunities for stakeholders, owing to its potential applications across diverse verticals.

Broader factors, such as rising disposable income coupled with a busy lifestyle of the people are providing impetus to the growth in the apple extract market.

The growing trend for natural ingredient-based cosmetics is paving way for growth in the sales of apple extract, which provides antioxidant protection to the skin by neutralizing free-radicals present in the environment. Apply extract makes skin look healthier and younger as it is rich in vitamin c that claims to reduce dark spots and even out skin tone over time. These factors remain imperative to the growth in the apple extract market.

Global Apple Extract Market Overview

Apple extract are natural blends of chlorogenic acid, phloridzin and polyphenols that are generally available in light brown powder form. Apple extract are completely soluble in water and are very stable. Apple extract are potent scavenger of the hydroxyl radical, which is one of the most destructive types of free radicals found in our body. Apple extracts are rich in, polyphenols, antioxidants, and catechins in addition to the large amount of Vitamin E and Vitamin C which acts as a great immune booster. Robust growth of apple extract market can be witnessed during the forecast period owing to the growing health awareness and diversified application of apple extract.

Global Apple Extract Market Dynamics

As a trend in food demand, it shows that the food concept has undergone a major transformation in the last few years. Consumers prefer food that is nutritional and provide good health, maintain psychological and physical well-being and protection from certain diseases. In today’s world, food is not only consumed to satisfy hunger but also to keep diseases at bay and to have mental and physical well-being as well. Therefore, the shifting preference of consumers towards health-specific products is fuelling the growth of the apple extract market. Apple extract in skin care are being used on a large scale by customers as it offers immediate result in treating various skin conditions.

Hence, companies are working on introducing new formulations that can address specific skin conditions. New formulations of apple extract are being used to make skin care products as it is becoming an essential product in skincare. The apple extract helps in targeting specific skin conditions like acne, wrinkles, dry skin, oily skin, and other skin conditions. Apple extract contains ursolic acid and quercetin which are potent anti-inflammatory agents and finds its application in the pharmaceutical industry. Apple extract also slows the growth of cells related to cancer and tumors. Apple extract also helps in combating cancer cells and prevents colon, skin and breast cancer.

Apple extract helps in regulating the amount of cholesterol production in the body as well as uric acid content in the blood. Moreover, apple extract are also used as a flavor in the food and beverage industry. A positive outlook can be seen for apple extract market, but there are some factors which might impede the overall growth of the apple extract market which includes declining of overall production of apples. According to USDA global apple production is forecasted to decline by 2.7 million metric tons (tons) to 77.3 million for the year 2017-18. This decline can be attributed to early spring frosts in European Union severely affecting the production in the region.

Global Apple Extract Market Segmentation

Global apple extract market can be segmented on the basis of form type, end-use application and sales channel. On the basis of form type, apple extract market can be further segmented as powder form and liquid form. On the basis of end-use application, the apple extract market can be further segmented as food and beverage industry, cosmetic & personal care industry, nutraceuticals & pharmaceutical industry. High demand from cosmetic & personal care industry can be witnessed in the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, apple extract market can be further segmented as business-to-business and business-to-consumer.

Global Apple Extract Market Regional Outlook

High demand for apple extract from developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region can be anticipated in the near future. APEJ apple extract market is expected to grow at a high pace owing to the rising population, rising incidence of health problems and growing consumer awareness. Also, high production of apples in the region will give competitive advantage to the manufacturers in the region. North America & Europe reflect modest growth in the apple extract market during the forecast period.

Global Apple Extract Market Competition Tracking

Companies are concentrating on R&D for apple extract to find its application for different end-use verticals owing to its versatile properties, thus creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of apple extract. Some of the leading manufacturers of apple extract include Organicway, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, NutriPharma, Xi’an Lanyor Biotech Co., Ltd., ET Pharchem and various other local and global players.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

