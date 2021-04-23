Striped bass Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2018 to 2028

The consumption of striped bass continues to grow at a steady pace owing to its umpteen health benefits, coupled with the shifting consumer preference for rich in protein foods. Striped bass is a highly nutritious rich in omega-3 fatty acids fish with low calories and high proteins. The striped bass market is expanding at a significant pace as this fish provides essential fatty acids that the body can’t make on its own. Omega-3 fatty acids found in striped fish nourish the skin, contribute to enhanced brain functioning, and reduce the levels of harmful inflammation in the body.

The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines) for Americans recommends consumption of 250 mg of omega-3 fatty acids daily to reduce the risks of cardiovascular disease. Thus, demand for striped bass is expected to grow among a part of the American population that is deficient in omega-3s, as per the USDA. Striped bass encompasses moderate fat content with several health benefits and a mild flavor, which has been making it an ideal choice for a variety of fish dishes. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the striped bass market in the near future.

Interrupted commercial harvesting of striped bass remains a challenge ahead of the stakeholders. They are struggling to expand their business due to the stringent rules and regulations on the commercial harvesting of the striped bass, which could hinder the growth in the striped bass market.

Striped bass Market Introduction

A striped bass has a silvery body marked with many dark stripes. It has a wide range of other names such as Atlantic striped bass, linesider, striper, rock and rockfish. It belongs to the Moronidae family and is primarily found in the Atlantic coast of North America. Consumption of striped bass is beneficial for health purposes as it consists of a lot of essential nutrients, which are necessary for the body. It is a low calorie and contains a high amount of protein along with high omega-3 fatty acid, vitamin B-12, magnesium, phosphorous and selenium. It protects from diseases such as arthritis, immune deficiencies, fatigue, heart problems and others. Striped bass has white meat, medium texture, mild flavor and high oil content. It also serves as an alternative for red meats and poultry. All the parts of striped bass such as skin, roe, liver and cheeks are edible. These striped bass can be grilled, roasted, boiled, sautéed, pan-seared, poached, deep fried and even it can be eaten raw.

Additionally, striped bass is also significant for sports fishing, various angling methods such as trolling, surf casting and others for fishing purposes. Striped bass is much famous in the beach areas and communities and the global striped bass market is likely to have a moderate growth over the forecast period.

Striped bass Market Dynamics

The primary factor such as significantly growing demand for seafood among consumers predominantly drives the market over the forecast period. The macroeconomic factors such as increasing per capita income, increasing global fish production in countries such as the U.S., China, India and Russia will push the demand for the global market over the forecast period. Consumers have become more health conscious in their food choices, as the striped bass have many health benefits. It is anticipated to experience significant growth. Low calories, high nutrition, vitamin B, high omega-3 fatty acids and many others are the primary health benefiting agents that are present in the striped bass, which drives the global striped bass market. Manufacturers are selling two types of striped bass, fresh and frozen type of striped bass, and the frozen striped bass has a better shelf life. Moreover, there is an approximately 2.3% hike in the global fish production market, in which the striped bass holds a significant share. Due to the rise in the fish market, in turn, increases the demand for the striped bass.

Stringent rules and regulations on the commercial harvesting of the striped bass act as a significant restraint in the global market.

Striped bass Market Segmentation

The striped bass market is segmented on the basis of its hybrid types as:

Wiper

Whiterock Bass

Sunshine Bass

Cherokee Bass

Palmetto Bass

The striped bass market is segmented on the basis of product form:

Fresh

Fillet (skin-on, bone-in)

H&G

Whole

Frozen

Fillet (skin-on, bone-in)

H&G

The striped bass market is segmented on the basis of form as:

Headed

Gutted

Filets

The striped bass market is segmented on the basis of type of water as:

Freshwater

Saltwater

The striped bass market is segmented on the basis of the sales channel as:

Direct

Indirect

The striped bass market is segmented on the basis of the region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Striped bass Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for the striped bass varies across the globe. As these striped bass are native to Atlantic coastlines of North America, therefore North America holds the largest share in the global striped bass market and the regional demand is about to rise in that region. North America shares the 75% of the market for the striped bass and is anticipated to grow in the forecasted period. In APEJ, Taiwan holds the 15% of the share in the striped bass market and the production is approximately 350 metric tons per year; therefore, the demand for the striped bass is likely to increase and the striped bass market will experience a growth shortly. European striped bass market is also expected to experience moderate growth owing to its health benefits.

Striped bass Market Key Players

The key players functioning in the global striped bass market are: Robert Wholey & Company Inc. Aqua Best Seafood Market Allseas Fisheries Corp. A&H Seafood Market Partners Euclid Fish Company Chester River Seafood Stavis Seafoods

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

