Loaded Container Handler Market Business Analysis, New Innovations, Shares and Forecast till 2031

The demand for loaded container handlers witnessed a slight fall amid Covid-19 pandemic as the production units were closed leading to slow progress of this market. As recovery continues to prevail in 2021 due to the strong efforts of the government, the market is gaining traction at a faster pace globally. Manufacturers are giving endless efforts to increase their sales for overcoming previously incurred losses and to achieve a better position in this market.

Eminent players including Kalmar Corporation, Liebherr Incorporation, Konecranes Limited, Hyster Corporation, Sany Corporation, Lonking, Anhui Heli Group, CVS Ferrari Company, Hoist Liftruck and Hangcha Group are focusing on business strategies like mergers & acquisitions, capacity utilizations, expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnership agrements, product diversifications, product upgradations, e-selling, sales agreements, research and developments etc to expand their geographical presence and profitability level throughout the world. Innovation continues to be the highlighted area in which these corporations are giving major focus for increasing their customer base and achieve competitive advantage.

For instance, Kalmar Corporation, a part of Cargotec entered into a dealwith long standing partner DP World for 12 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors and two empty container handlers to be deployed at the DP World Caucedo terminal in the Dominican Republic on the 17th of September, 2020. The equipment fleet at Caucedo was expanded during 2020 with 38 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors as a part of an order from late 2019.

This latest batch of 12 will incorporate the same additional safety measures including the Automatic Fire Extinguisher System, which can automatically detect and extinguish vehicle fires in seconds, thereby increasing the safety of personnel and equipment alike. Further, Kalmar has announced that it is going to supply nine RTG cranes with SmartPort features to Sepetiba Tecon in Brazil on 8th February, 2021. The Kalmar RTG combines the best of diesel and electric technology for fuel savings , low emissions and easy maintenance.

The units delivered to Sepetiba Tecon will be configured to handle6 + 1 wide with 1 – over – 6high stacking and will have a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes under the spreader. To ensure greater fuel economy and lower emissions , cranes will include a Variable Speed Generator System which automatically optimises the RPMs according to the required power, fully-electric, Bromma spreaders and large tyres that enable minimal ground pressure. This deal will help the customers to improve their operational performance as they develop their operations to meet the demands of the future.

On the other hand, Sany Corporation on 17th April, 2020 announced that it has delivered 3 units of container handler to Oran port in Algeria. This delivery consisted of 1 unit of empty container handler SDCY450K4C2 with rated load capacity of 45 tonnages, which was the first batch of loaded container handler sold in Africanregions. The loaded container purchased is mainly used to the container transport of minerals and heavy metals. For the reason, Sany and its customers held technical exchange meetings many times. Sany Corporation has satisfied the customer’s demand of special working condition and short delivery cycle by customizing the design and configuration scheme. Algeria has shared positive feedback about the dealconsidering the good experience of purchase from Sany Corporation and trust in Sany’s products and services. Such positive responses from the clients are improving the reputation as well as presence of Sany Corporation throughout the world.

What are Loaded Containers Used for?

Loaded container handlers are widely used for heavy-duty applications at seaports and terminals for moving multiple loaded containers for both shorter and longer distances, while providing fast lifting cycles. Growing seaborne trade worldwide is auguring the demand for loaded container handlers.

Rapidly advancing technology coupled with growing industrial preference for efficient, safe, and fast loading and de-loading of heavy containers has led to increased innovation penetration in the loaded container handler market.

Loaded container handler manufacturers are increasingly developing innovative variants to maximize weight distribution, minimize trash spillage, and ensure transport safety even at high speed. Growing penetration of cutting-edge technology in the loaded container handler market is likely to push the sales of high performing and convenience-ensuring variants for optimal operational efficiency. Harbors that are seeking highly fuel efficient, productive and safe load carrying machines are likely to adopt the innovative loaded container handlers significantly.

The trend of rental loaded container handlers is gaining momentum in the companies seeking low cost temporary loading solutions to save additional costs. Consequently leading companies in the loaded container handler market are increasingly penetrating into rental services vertical to appeal the base of customers seeking temporary solutions.

Global loaded container handler market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of rising government initiatives and funding for marine trade, and increasing consumer awareness about manifold benefits of these machines.

Loaded container handler is popularly used in port terminals and shipping yards for most rugged applications. They are capable to stack up 4 to 6 containers in 1 row while providing fast lifting cycles. In the recent years, loaded container handler is gaining increasing demand on the coattails of growing seaborne trade across the globe. Product innovations are readily adopted by the manufacturers of loaded container handler.

Toyota, one of the leading players of loaded container handler market, equips its product with touchscreen display and latest advancements in forklift technology. Continued focus of manufacturers in the development of innovative products that can minimize trash spillage, maximize weight distribution, and allow safe transport at higher speed will possibly open new growth avenues of loaded container handler market.

Loaded container handler is also required to provide excellent comfort and better visibility to the operator for smooth operation and safety. Emergence of highly efficient products with reduced fuel consumption, emissions, and low noise is likely to accelerate the loaded container handler market growth in the coming years. Rapid economic growth coupled with increasing government initiatives and funding on marine trade in emerging economies are expected to guide the future expansion of global loaded container handler market.

Fact.MR’s new report on the global loaded container handler market includes the most credible insights of the market dynamics. Starting from the e-commerce expansion to the growth of seaborne trade, the report includes sharp-eyed analysis of every aspect that holds significant influence over the market growth.

With the focus on the growth of maritime trade, growing container freight station (CFS) activities, and rising demand for container handling equipment, the report forecasts growth of global loaded container handler market between the period of 2018 and 2027. The report reveals a competitive landscape of leading global manufacturers and disruptive technology innovation that are important to understand in making business decisions.

Loaded container handlers are highly sought after in heavy-duty applications at seaports, terminals, and high traffic material handling areas for moving loaded containers for shorter as well as longer distances. The equipment is an excellent combination of mechanics, physics and machine design. Efficiency of these equipments is enhanced by implementation of technology, ergonomics, and productivity.

Growth of Seaborne Trade to Boost Market Growth

Industrialization as well as globalization are prime fillips fueling the expansion of seaborne trade. It is one of the important means of the international trade. As per the data of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), seaborne trade in terms of the operation of merchant ships contributes approximately US$ 380 billion in freight rates in the global economy, representing 5% of the total world trade. Further, the one road and one belt initiative leverages road and sea transportation to expand the international trade activities. Favorable macroeconomic factors and deployment of newer and innovative technologies are boosting the offshore trade activities. Loaded container handlers have higher demand in seaports where loading and unloading of containers take place. They are used in offshore facilities where containers are distributed to and from port side and delivery centers such as transit sheds, warehouses, railway wagons, road vehicle and barge.

