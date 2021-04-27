Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores to open new Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Team Outlet Store

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores, Central Florida’s premiere outlet store complex, will be opening a new Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Team Store.

The 1,000-square-foot store, located at 15569 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32821, will carry an assortment of the latest team gear, apparel and other fan merchandise. The new store will also serve as a ticket concierge for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride matches. An ongoing calendar of events and activities will be announced in the near future.

The grand opening will take place starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 23 and include a series of family-friendly activities, including a visit from Orlando City Soccer Club’s mascot Kingston, giveaways, match ticket raffles and more.

The Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Team outlet store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit orlandocitysc.com, orlando-pride.com and https://lbvfs.com.

About Lake Buena Vista Outlet Stores:

Known as one of Central Florida’s “best-kept secrets for outlet deals,” Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores offers factory-direct premium quality merchandise at savings up to 75% off. The open-air outlet center is located 2 miles from Walt Disney World and features top designer stores, such as Aeropostale, American Eagle, Bonworth, Calvin Klein, Carter’s, Eddie Bauer, Express, Fossil, G by Guess, Gap, Jockey, Levi’s®, Nike, Old Navy Outlet, OshKosh, Reebok, Theme Park Outlet, Timberland, Tommy Hilfiger, U.S. Polo Assn., Under Armour, VF Outlet and more.

About Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride:

Orlando City SC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the league’s 21st franchise in November 2013, becoming the first MLS team in the Southeast. The Lions began league play in March 2015, and in 2017, moved into Exploria Stadium, its privately-owned, 25,500 seat soccer-specific stadium located in the heart of Downtown Orlando. In 2019, Orlando City SC re-launched OCB to bridge the gap between its successful youth development academy and the First Team.

In November 2015, the Club announced its intention to bring professional women’s soccer to Central Florida and launched Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Pride began league play in April 2016 with a star-studded team of FIFA World Cup Champions.

For more information, visit orlandocitysc.com or orlando-pride.com and https://lbvfs.com/