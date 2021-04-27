Let Gold Rain over You with 18k Authentic and Premium Gold Jewelry, Only From Gold Zone

DUBAI, UAE, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — UAE’s top online gold jewelry store Gold Zone has launched a huge Ramadan Sale on its website. Specializing in the most authentic 18K gold jewelry, Gold Zone is selling a wide array of absolutely authentic products ranging of gold necklaces, gold earrings, gold chains, gold rings, gold pendants, gold bangles, gold bracelets, gold anklets, belly button piercing, navel piercing, gold wedding rings, gold necklace for women and much more, not to mention their myriad designs and exquisite styles. Many timeless jewelry and eye-catching new arrivals grace the shelves Gold Zone ready to be shipped, at unbelievable prices. Running the best discounted products in all its jewelry, the firm also provides cash on delivery service along with Free Delivery, i.e., no charges for delivery.

A quick tour of the website and customers will see the marvelous assortment of some of the most beautiful jewelry they have seen. What will also catch their eager eyes is the attractively low price of truly 18K gold jewelry. From double round and oval hanging gold earrings that elevate their beauty quotient to pearl necklace and gold square line necklace that turn them into centers of attraction. From gold bracelets to exquisite jewelry sets to gold pendants, everything that is seen on the website is on huge sale on occasion of Ramadan with certified 18K attribution.

“We are asked how Gold Zone is able to sell pure 18K gold jewelry at such low prices. Our response is – Because we can. Because it’s not profit making that drives us. It’s the intense desire to serve the people we are a part of as a community. Our online store has the best jewelry set in all of UAE with unparalleled designs and quality. We can confidently say that our best selling gold earrings are a thing to die for. Our discount offers and jewelry quality are unmatched — and these aren’t our comments. It’s the loving response we have received from our valuable customers. Try our store, we promise it’ll be one of best decisions you will have made. Ramadan Kareem”, said the Head of Design at Gold Zone.

About Gold Zone:

Gold Zone Is an online jewelrystore for 18k gold jewelry In Dubai, UAE, dealing in earrings, chains, bracelets, necklaces, and pendants, among others. GOLD ZONE COLLECTION the most trusted 18K gold jewelry shopping company in Dubai.

For more information, please visit https://goldzonecollection.com/

Media Contact:

Address: Trade Center 1, Saeed Tower 2, Dubai, UAE

Company Name: ALMUTAKAML TRADING L.L.C

Phone Number: +971 506510355

Whatsapp: +97150 6345123

FaceBook: www.facebook.com/goldzoneuae

Instagram: www.instagram.com/goldzoneuae

Email Id: info@goldzonecollection.com

Website: https://goldzonecollection.com/

###