Asbestos removal and surveyors for Nottingham and the Midlands announce busy month

Nottinghamshire, UK, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — ICE asbestos www.iceasbestos.com are pleased to announce they have been very busy in April.

One of the jobs they did this month  was some removal work at a dental practice for a client based in Manchester., carefully removing the small amount found to the delight of the customer.

Tony MD at ICE Asbestos comments.

“If you have any concerns about asbestos, be sure to contact us for a survey or removal.’’

 

For further information contact:-

Tony Easy

ICE Asbestos

43b Plains Road

Mapperley,

Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

0115 913 1500

Website – https://www.iceasbestos.com/

Email – info@iceasbestos.com

