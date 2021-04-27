Beware of frauds, deal with only Vijay Packers & Logistics -VPL

Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — To stand out in the highly fragmented relocation market with similar names and to save customers from getting deceived, Vijay Packers & Logistics (VPL Group, Delhi based), a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has cautioned its customers to beware of frauds and deal with only Original Vijay Packers and Logistics.

Originally established in 2002 by Mr. Vijay and started with a single logistic van, Vijay Packers and Logistics has stuck to its leader’s vision and brought about innovative solutions in their line of work. Today, there are several players in the home shifting & logistics market, but Vijay Packers and Logistics is the “original” one. It operates Packers and Movers Services in 15+ branches/cities and over 1200+ locations at very competitive rates.

It takes decades to build a brand and trust in relocation services space. But many counterfeit packers and movers are taking this brand name to their advantage to deceive customers. There are instances where some non-genuine or look alike players are acting as Vijay Packers and Logistics and later on blackmailing customers to pay for reclaiming their goods.

Mr. Rajbir Singh, Zonal Head, said, “Beware of fraudsters. Please do not shift your goods through any random packing and moving company impersonating us. We are India’s most long serving dependable and reliable shifting company since 2002. Our innovation helps our customers to shift without any worries. Product safety, Covid safety guidelines compliance and on-time delivery differentiates us from the others.”

Vijay Packers and Logistics ease the pain of home relocation and have specially designed vehicles to relocate cars, pets and plants, along with other household items in one go. It is also focusing on storage solutions where household items and other belongings are stocked securely in warehouses for a desired period at a nominal rental cost.

The company currently has a fleet of 600+ vehicles include vendors which are into relocation & transportation services and large warehouses in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Dehradun, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

The company is promoted by Vijay and has three decades of impeccable track record in transportation and warehousing businesses. The Company has mastered the relocations services and has emerged as leader in the country. The company is also into warehousing and incidental transport services for leading multinational and large domestic companies. Packing and moving business is carried under the brand name of ‘Vijay Packers and Logistics’ which is a renowned name in household relocation across the country.

