Voloshen Law Firm Expands into South Florida

Boca Raton, FL, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Voloshen Law Firm is pleased to announce they are expanding their reach to offer services to clients in south Florida. The law firm specializes in immigration law, criminal law, bankruptcy and civil litigation.

In expanding their service to south Florida, the law team at Voloshen Law Firm will provide the guidance and representation residents in the area require, particularly in immigration. South Florida is home to a significant immigrant population, some of whom need assistance with establishing a legal presence in the country. The lawyers at the law firm take great pride in helping these clients overcome their immigration issues with knowledgeable guidance and representation in court when required.

Clients in south Florida can rely on Voloshen Law Firm to help with deportation cases, naturalization and obtaining a green card to remain in the country legally. Their attorneys represent each client with compassion and respect. Their clients get the personalized service they need at reasonable rates from a knowledgeable, experienced law firm.

Anyone interested in learning about the service expansion to south Florida can find out more by visiting the Voloshen Law Firm website or by calling 1-215-437-7854.

About Voloshen Law Firm : Voloshen Law Firm is a full-service law firm based in Pennsylvania that also offers services to residents in south Florida. The attorneys specialize in immigration law and also provide services for criminal defense, bankruptcy and civil litigation. Clients can count on working with a knowledgeable, experienced team to help them get the best results for their case.

Company : Voloshen Law Firm

Address : 301 Yamato Road, Suite 1240, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Phone : 1-215-437-7854

Email : igor@voloshenlaw.com

Website : https://www.voloshenlaw.com