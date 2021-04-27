Membership Benefits By Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Being a member of a chamber of commerce offers many benefits to businesses in the form of leadership and support for economic prosperity. The Greater Killeen chamber of Commerce is a reputed non-profit organization in Killeen that is dedicated towards the economic prosperity of the local community.

About The Chamber Of Commerce

The chamber of commerce is a proud member of organizations such as the Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, Association of the United States, Texas Association of Builders, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and more. It strives to aid in community development, business development and economic development of its members. The chamber provides affordable services and programs to its members.

Membership Benefits

Being a member of a reputed chamber of commerce increases the chances of being thought of favorably by potential customers.

Customers are more likely to trust a business that is a part of a chamber of commerce.

The chamber of commerce provides an online directory of businesses in Killeen for easy access by potential customers.

It provides councils to enable direct participation with the chamber by investors and opportunities to engage with shape programs and issues e.g. the Retail Council offers value to retail businesses in the form of events and programs, the Welcome Council provides mentorship and training programs, etc.

The Chamber provides a community calendar on its website with information on programs and events being organized in the local community, their venues and details about the organizers.

Members have access to Signature events like the Annual Membership Banquet, Flavors of Central Texas, Leadercast Killeen, Rock the Foundation and more.

Services Provided

New member services- Member First Tickets, complimentary workshop tickets, etc.

Networking opportunities e.g. business mixers, flash networking and more.

Marketing opportunities e.g. ribbon cutting ceremonies, Business of the month, etc.

Online Services like the directory listing and community calendar.

Other member services like business counseling, notary services and more.

For more information on Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, you can call at (254) 526 – 9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, PO BOX 548, Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also log on to https://killeenchmaber.com