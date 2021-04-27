HoduSoft Introduced Audio Conferencing Feature In Its Multi-Tenant IP PBX Software

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, one of the top-performing VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) service providers in the industry, has announced superior quality audio conferencing features in its multi-tenant IP PBX software. This feature can be utilized by the extension in a multi-tenant or a single tenant version. Using this feature, businesses can make conferencing calls within the organization with staff members as well as outside the organization with the caller or between two teams. Some of the key features of HoduSoft’s conferencing solution include:

Scalability

Ad-hoc conference

Mute/Unmute options

Conference Recording

Provides fully secured and encrypted audio communication over external VoIP networks

Facilitate usage of Chrome Extension, IP Phone, or HoduPhone mobile application (Android, iOS) for participating in the conference

HoduSoft’s IP PBX software with its complete conferencing software solution makes conferencing between a large number of people an easy and seamless task.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “We have designed HoduPBX audio conferencing solution with the intent to provide flawless communication within and outside the organization. Whether customers want to promote remote communication or enhance their in-house connections between various departments or teams, this software solution is the best way to achieve these goals. Our conferencing solution is highly scalable and adjusts automatically despite the number of participants. Besides, the various other key features of this product make it an ideal choice to improve business communication.”

The concerned person further added, “Regardless of the number of users, internet bandwidth, and speed, HoduSoft’s multi-tenant IP PBX software ensures seamless experience to the users. The users can get the benefit of the inclusion of virtually all audio codes including G.711, G.722, G.723.1, G.726, G.729, GSM, iLBC Speed, and more. The audio conferencing solution facilitates exceptional API integration and management of audio packets for zero losses and flawless connectivity. No matter what codec users are using, the software can handle it with ease and accordingly adjusts bandwidth, bit rate, and compression for superior audio clarity, especially when two teams in different geographic locations need to connect through audio conferencing.”

For more details related to HoduSoft’s IP PBX- Audio conferencing solution or to set a demo, visit- https://hodusoft.com/audio-conference/.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments. Till now, HoduSoft has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world.

Contact:

Company: HoduSoft

Address:

201-Sarthik II,

Opp. Rajpath Club,

SG Highway, Ahmedabad,

Gujarat, India – 380054.

Contact Number:

Phone: INDIA: +91-79-48939393, +91-8866728362

USA: +1 707-708-4638

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Website: https://hodusoft.com/

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12867390-hodusoft-introduced-audio-conferencing-feature-in-its-multi-tenant-ip-pbx-software.html