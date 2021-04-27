Therapeutic Bed Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2024

Global Therapeutic Bed Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the prevalence of chronic disorders and growing geriatric population worldwide. Therapeutic beds are the adjustable beds that offers complete body support to the medical patients. Irrespective of surgery or injury or a degenerative disorder, therapeutic beds offer relaxation to the spine and back and aids in curing.

Therapeutic bed industry is driven by noteworthy growth of medical sector due to innovation and growing awareness among consumers regarding health and wellness. Moreover, the advent of improved technologies like fiber-body, flexible and adjustable side railings automatic adjusting of height, light-weight, portability and multi storage facilities are propelling the growth of therapeutic bed market. However, significant cost of beds and varying dimensions somewhat limit the market growth of therapeutic bed. Geriatric population and specially abled population turn out to be potential users for therapeutic bed mostly associated with the hospital segment.

Global Therapeutic Beds Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • Clinical Beds
  • Regular Beds
  • ICU Beds
  • Pediatric Beds
  • Birthing Beds
  • Bariatric Beds
  • Low Air Loss Beds
  • Others
  • Household Beds
  • Accessories

Standard medical beds, ICU beds and maternity beds are expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to growing number of patients suffering from disorders that need to be operated and increasing number of road mishap patients.

Global Therapeutic Beds Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • Acute Care
  • Critical Care
  • Long-term

The prominent players in therapeutic beds industry comprise ArjoHuntleigh, Hard Manufacturing Co., Casco Solutions, Carital Ltd, Centromed Ltd., Grant Airmass Corporation, Gaymar Industries, Gendron, Inc., Hill Rom, Inc., Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., L I N E T spol. s r.o., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge Group, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., and Stryker

Key questions answered in the report include:

  • What will be the market size in 2024?
  • What are the growth opportunities of Therapeutic Bed market in upcoming period?
  • What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?
  • Which region or country driving the demand of Therapeutic Bed market?
  • How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

