Winuscon 10, the Whole in One of Windows, has been completely rewritten from ground up.

Almere, Netherlands, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Winuscon 10, the Whole in One of Windows (https://www.matirsoft.com)

If you don’t have the time or inclination to dig through Windows menus yourself, Winuscon provides centralized access to many Windows 10 functions and features from a single, attractive interface. Manage and organize your files in a dual-pane interface, with features for listing, printing, (un)packing, renaming and distributing them to automatically generated Folders based on file properties. New Folders can be generated in batches, using predefined scripts and/or lists. On top of that, each folder can be transformed into a Project, with many properties to manage your projects with ease.

Winuscon allows you to access most administrative functions, as well as network settings, printers, drives, etc. without having to click through multiple Windows options. In addition, it includes several useful internet utilities, including a web search functions, network tools and much more. Power users will like the integrated Powershell consoles with an accompanying scripts-database, containing all kinds of data (i.e., user names, servers, etc.) to be used in the scripts. It also enables you to launch Windows programs and Universal Windows Apps, like WhatsApp, Signal, Zoom, Teams, to just name a few of them.

You can personalize your ribbon/menu to arrange tabs and commands in the order you want them, hide or unhide your ribbon, and hide those commands you use less often.

Overall, a very nice package that successfully combines a ton of Windows management functions into a single, attractive interface at a very affordable price.

Dual Panel File Manager with many extended features:

Advanced Copy Software Tool using properties – i.e., Artist, Album, Title, F-Stop, Country, City, etc. – of the file to create the target Folders

Advanced Copy/Move Manager

Zip/Unzip

Advanced Rename Software Tool, using file properties like Country, City, Street, etc. as part(s) of the new filename

Advanced New Folder wizard, creating Folders and Subfolders based on templates using counters, dates, day of week, etc.

Change File attributes in Batches

Transform any Folder into a Project Folder with links to DropBox, WhatsApp, Telegram, Teams, etc.

Select Favorite and/or Special Folders from the Main menu

Print Folder structure and content

Google Map Search Photos and assign EXIF and IPTC tags

Search Tool with the option to export results (Text, Excel(X), XML, HTML) or save them to a disk

Find File Duplicates using bit by bit compare

Generating Webpages as contact sheets for your Photos or Documents

Data Analysis of search results using Pivot Tables with the option to export results (Text, Excel(X), XML, HTML) or save them to a disk

Advanced Internet Search Tool: executing multiple (saved) Internet search engines

Launch and manage WUA apps from the Main menu (i.e., Google Office and MS Office)

Syntax Editor and Hex Editor

Embedded view/editing of all MS Office files in separate Tabs