Psychiatric Clinic in Hyderabad | Group therapy | Mindgram

Group therapy is a form of psychotherapy that involves a therapist working with many people at the same time. It is most commonly integrated into a comprehensive treatment plan along with individual therapy & medication.

Group therapy sessions generally involve about 8 to 12 participants, although it is possible to have smaller groups with 3 or 4 people. The group typically meets once or twice a week with members sharing their experiences and progress. The manner in which the session is conducted depends on the group objectives and the style of the therapist. While some therapists encourage a free form dialogue amongst the members, others may encourage practicing specific skills.

Who can benefit from group therapy?

Group therapy is often recommended for individuals with concerns related to:

PTSD

Depression

Anxiety

Grief

Eating disorders

Anger management

Low self-esteem

Addictions

Why should you choose group therapy?

Sharing feelings with a group of individuals can help relieve pain or guilt.

Individuals can gain a greater understanding of themselves by receiving feedback from the group and the therapist.

The group setting is a perfect place to practice new behaviors.

Being a part of a group helps people understand that they are not alone and what they are going through is universal.

Observing some people overcome their problems can instil hope for recovery in others.

Source: https://www.mindgram.in/group-therapy