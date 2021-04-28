Psychiatric Clinic in Hyderabad | Group therapy | Mindgram

Posted on 2021-04-28 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Group therapy is a form of psychotherapy that involves a therapist working with many people at the same time. It is most commonly integrated into a comprehensive treatment plan along with individual therapy & medication.

Group therapy sessions generally involve about 8 to 12 participants, although it is possible to have smaller groups with 3 or 4 people. The group typically meets once or twice a week with members sharing their experiences and progress. The manner in which the session is conducted depends on the group objectives and the style of the therapist. While some therapists encourage a free form dialogue amongst the members, others may encourage practicing specific skills.

Who can benefit from group therapy?

Group therapy is often recommended for individuals with concerns related to:

  • PTSD
  • Depression
  • Anxiety
  • Grief
  • Eating disorders
  • Anger management
  • Low self-esteem
  • Addictions

Why should you choose group therapy?

  • Sharing feelings with a group of individuals can help relieve pain or guilt.
  • Individuals can gain a greater understanding of themselves by receiving feedback from the group and the therapist.
  • The group setting is a perfect place to practice new behaviors.
  • Being a part of a group helps people understand that they are not alone and what they are going through is universal.
  • Observing some people overcome their problems can instil hope for recovery in others.

Source: https://www.mindgram.in/group-therapy

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution