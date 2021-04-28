Lucintel Forecasts Building Information Modeling Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the building information modeling market is projected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2025 from $5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, growth in infrastructure projects, and increase adoption of BIM for plan, design, and manage building project efficiently.

Browse 81 figures / charts and 85 tables in this 198 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in building information modeling market by product life cycle (pre-construction, construction, and operation), offering (software and

service), end use industry (buildings, civil infrastructure, industrial, utilities, oil & gas, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Software market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on offering, the building information modeling market is segmented into software, and service. Lucintel forecasts that the software market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) as it offers various benefits, such as interoperability between applications, easy visualization, and cost effectiveness.

“Within the building information modeling market, the residential and commercial buildings segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the residential and commercial buildings segment is expected to witness the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing number of residential buildings and construction projects and increasing adoption of BIM modelling to reduce cost and delay by efficiently planning, designing, constructing and managing buildings.

“North America will dominate the building information modeling market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region in the forecast period due to wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants for planning, designing, and construction of residential and infrastructure projects and favorable government support for BIM modelling.

Major players of building information modeling market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Bentley System, Autodesk, Nemetschek Group, Hexagon AB, RIB Software, EMGworks, Trimble, Dassault Systemes, Asite Solution, Topcon are among the major building information modeling providers.

