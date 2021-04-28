Lucintel Forecasts Metal Terminal MLCC Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8%

According to the recent study the metal terminal MLCC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in demand for electric vehicles (EV), increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing demand for industrial and consumer electronic products.

Browse 37 figures / charts and 20 tables in this 93 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in metal terminal MLCC market by end use industry (automotive, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Automotive market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the metal terminal MLCC market is segmented into automotive, industrial, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the automotive market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for electric vehicle and electronic content per vehicle, which are collectively driving the metal terminal MLCC market.

“Europe will dominate the metal terminal MLCC market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of metal terminal MLCCs in EV for onboard charger and DC-DC converter applications.

Major players of metal terminal MLCC market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Murata Manufacturing, TDK Corporation, KEMET, AVX Corporation, Knowles Electronics are among the major metal terminal MLCC providers.

