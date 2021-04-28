Interactive Projector Market Vendor Landscape, Competitive Environment & Strategic Initiative, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Interactive Projector Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Interactive Projector Market is expected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2025. Interactive projector is an enhanced technological tool that allows the user to participate with the projected picture. The projector can display images on wall, white board, or projector screen. It allows user to control activities smartly using finger, or pen, or stylus. This projector offers numerous benefits like PC-free interactivity, real-time learning needs, multi-touch collaboration, effective user interaction, and easy incorporation of materials.

Key Players:

BenQ Corporation (A subsidiary of Qisda Corporation)

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hitachi Digital Media Group

Boxlight Mimio

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Optoma Technology, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The interactive projector market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

High demand for interactive projectors in conference rooms and classrooms, rising adoption of interactive projectors in education sector, high spending by government in education sector, and its advantages over conventional projectors are documented as major factors of interactive projector market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Also, rising technological enhancement across several applications and growing adoption of virtual & e-learning are another factors that may drive overall market in the coming years. However, lack of knowledge and awareness may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Interactive projector industry is segmented based on technology, projection distance, dimension, resolution, application, and region.

Technology Outlook:

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

3LCD

Liquid-Crystal-on-Silicon (LCoS)

Standard throw, ultra-short throw, and short throw are the projection distance that could be explored in interactive projector in the forecast period. Dimensions may be 3D and 2D that could be explored in interactive projector in the forecast period.1024*768, 1280*800, 1920*1080 and 1920*720, and others like 854*480 are the resolution types that could be explored in interactive projector in the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Education

Business

Healthcare

Education sector accounted for the substantial market share of interactive projector and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand for interactive projectors in education sector, rises collaborative learning, and helps to keep children engaged. Also, corporate sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of interactive projector and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand in education sector in countries like Malaysia, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and India. In addition, government initiative and high education funding and rising use of enhanced technology in corporate and education sector are the factors that may boost overall market in the coming years.

