Dehydrated Garlic Market Growth, and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global dehydrated garlic market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%, over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is majorly driven due to the increasing health awareness of dehydrated garlic among consumers. This product improves the cholesterol level that reduces the risk of heart diseases and improve immunity. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of garlic in broth and soups in restaurants, as it helps to improve the kidney function, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The granules and powder segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 3.0% in terms of volume over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing convenience of addition in the food industry and for medicinal preparation. It also helps to save labor’s grinding energy. In addition, the roasted granules and powder offer nutty flavor which is highly preferred by people across the world.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-dehydrated-garlic-market/request-sample

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 35.0% in terms of volume. This high volume share is attributed to the high usage of garlic as the key ingredient in the cuisine of India and China. In addition, Chinese physicians used to protect from cancer, to treat platelet clumping, and heart diseases.

Several initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions have taken by manufacturers in developing countries due to rising spending capacity of the working population for dined out is expected to fuel market growth in the next few years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In product segment, flakes and cloves is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.4 billion by 2025.

In 2018, application wise the B2B sector accounted for largest market share for more than 50.0% in terms of revenue.

The online sales channel estimated to account for more than 20.0% revenue market share by 2025.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share of more than 35.0% in terms of volume.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has witnessed a significant impact on dehydrated garlic market growth. Lockdowns in several countries have led toa shortage of food and vegetables owing to restrictions for border crosses by governments. It has been observed that people have changed their eating habits and lifestyles. Therefore, the demand for essential commodities and spices including fresh/dehydrated garlic has increased. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the health benefits of dehydrated garlic among people has increased demand globally. Dehydrated garlic is majorly produced in emerging economies such as China and India. Thus, from several countries like U.S., Australia, Egypt, Israel, and among some of the other countries are importing spices including dehydrated garlic from India due to supply chain disruption in China during pandemic.

Global Dehydrated Garlic Market : Key Players

Ganesh Dehy Foods, AsianFood Export, Apple Food Industries, SHANDONG YUMMY Food Ingredients CO., LTD. Harsh Impex, Garlico Industries Ltd., KOHINOOR FOOD INDUSTRIES, Jiyan Food Ingredients, Nature Exports Co., and Natural Agro Food.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com