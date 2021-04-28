Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Leading Players Updates and Analysis Report till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global plant cell culture equipment market size is expected to value at USD 1.05 billion by 2025. The overall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% throughout the projected years. The need for transgenic crops is increasing due to several advantages provided by these crops like improvement in the productivity, quality, and yield and the creation of insect-resistant cultivators for crops. The genomes of transgenic plants are modified with genetic engineering methods to produce new traits or species to the plant. Lodging an integration of genes in a crop makes it highly productive.

Moreover, transgenic plants are produced to fulfill the particular requirements of the pharmaceutical industry. The evolution of different genetic engineering methods is anticipated to boost the market in the near future. Plant cell culture equipment is a lucrative renewable source of vital medicinal compounds, fragrances, flavors, and colorants; which are hard to be developed by microbial cells or chemical synthesis. Plant cell culture technology allows the manufacturing of crops that provide better yield along with resistance to pathogens and severe weather conditions. Furthermore, this technology can be adopted for offering a constant and reliable source of plant pharmaceuticals.

Plant cell culture can be adopted as a substitute for the collection or cultivation of plants. Natural products are largely being isolated through plant cell cultures and the number is rapidly increasing. The cells unlike microorganisms are largely cultured in a fermenter. The process of fermentation provides benefits on the collection of field cultivation or plant material for the isolation of heavy chemicals. These benefits consist of the production of completely new plant cells and compounds under monitored environments and the constant supply of plants in the form of raw materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The gradually rising population has stimulated the need for agricultural produce thus, propelling the plant cell culture equipment market growth.

Growing R&D in the area of tissue and cell engineering has further supported market development.

North America is anticipated to observe substantial growth due to higher R&D activities in the industry.

Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market : Key Players

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.); LGC Limited (London); Geneq, Inc. (Canada); Conviron (Canada); and LabRepCo, Inc. (U.S.).

