Configuration Management Market expected to grow$3.3 billion by 2024

According to a new market research report “Configuration Management Market by System (Software and Application, Storage, and Server), Module (CMDB, Service Catalog, and Service Definition), Component (Solution and Services), Enterprise Size, End-use Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the configuration management market size projected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2019 to $3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2024. Major growth drivers for the market include the growing need for automated management of IT processes.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Configuration Management Market”

117- Tables

35- Figures

150- Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82015665

Configuration management solution to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

With the help of a configuration management solution, developers can easily multitask and ensure that codes are not overwritten by other developers and maintain a history of all the changes made during the product’s lifetime. Tracking and authorizing change during the development stage can also be handled easily with the solution.

Configuration management database (CMDB) module to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

CMDB is considered to be the backbone of configuration management and is usually integrated by third-party solution vendors. CMDB is a full-fledged database that encompasses all the relevant information about software and hardware components deployed with an organization’s IT services. It offers a highly organized visual of configuration data and resources to examine the data from any required perspective.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The configuration management market in North America is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for agile IT infrastructures driven by the emergence of digital technologies. Moreover, the region is actively controlled by government standards and regulations, leading to a more controlled environment of rapid and disruptive innovations. Additionally, North America is the home for key configuration management solution providers, such as Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and AWS.

Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=82015665

Market Players

Major vendors covered in the configuration management market include Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), BMC Software (US), IBM (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), CA Technologies (US), Puppet (US), Ansible (US), Chef (US), Micro Focus (UK), CloudBees (US), Northern Tech AS (Norway), Canonical (UK), SaltStack (US), Octopus Deplot (Australia), JetBrains (Czech Republic), Codenvy (US), and ServiceNow (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/configuration-management.asp