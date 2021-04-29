Breast Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to increase in number of breast cancer patients along with growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Breast biopsy is the process of identifying suspicious part of tissue or fluid in the breast to determine breast cancer. The procedure works in combination with guiding system, to locate abnormality in the breast and aids in the treatment.

Breast biopsy device market is driven by factors like increasing level of awareness for breast cancer, growing number of screening programs, increase in ageing female population and technological advances in the breast imaging equipment. Furthermore, governments of emerging economies are actively initiating public awareness programs for diagnosing and treating breast cancers. However, the market growth of breast biopsy device is expected to encounter growth challenges due to the lack of competent professionals, significant costs and risk of infection. Nevertheless, the unexplored areas across the globe and increasing awareness about the disorder is offering lucrative opportunities to breast biopsy device industry.

Breast Biopsy Devices Market By Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Needle breast biopsies

Fine-needle aspiration

Core-needle aspiration

Vacuum-assisted core biopsy

Open surgical biopsies

Incisional breast biopsy

Excisional breast biopsy

Breast Biopsy Devices Market By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Biopsy needles

Biopsy tables

Localization wires

Guidance systems

Others

Breast Biopsy Devices Market By Guidance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Ultrasound-guided

Mammography-guided stereotactic

Magnetic resonance-guided

Others

The prominent players in breast biopsy devices industry are Siemens AG, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton, Danaher Corporation, Sterylab S.R.L., Medtronic plc, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical LLC., and Scion Medical Technologies LLC.

Geographically, breast biopsy device industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market of breast biopsy devices due to growing incidences of breast cancer and increasing ageing population of women in the region.

