Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market size is expected to value at USD 81.05 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing demand from manufacturing sector for production of semiconductors, flat panel displays, and photolithographic printing. In addition, declining cost of electronic equipment and improved standards of living across the globe are expected to fuel the market growth of electronic materials and chemicals over the forecast period.

Massive demand for semiconductors materials in manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic chips and integrated circuits is anticipated to foster market growth in the upcoming years. Globally, the electronic materials and chemicals industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Electronic Materials & Chemicals Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Solid

Liquid

Gaseous

Electronic Materials & Chemicals Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Silicon wafers

PCB Laminates

Specialty gases

Wet chemicals and solvents

Photoresists

Others

Electronic Materials & Chemicals Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits

Printed Circuit Boards

The key players in the electronic materials & chemicals industry are Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Ashland Inc., Air Liquide Holdings, Inc., BASF Electronic Chemicals SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Cabot Microelectronics Co., Linde Group Co., KMG Chemicals Inc., Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Inc., Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

