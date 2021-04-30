Bone Densitometer Market to reach USD 311 million by 2024

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ —

In this report, the global market for bone densitometers was arrived at after the assessment of major product segments and their shares in the overall market. For this purpose, the share of major product segments was determined through various insights gathered during primary and secondary research. The research process involved the study of multiple factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The growth in the Peripheral Bone Densitometers Market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population. However, factors such as the high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[117 Pages Report] The global bone densitometers market is projected to reach USD 311 million by 2024 from USD 247 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of application, the Bone Densitometers Market has been segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, body composition measurement, rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, and chronic kidney disease diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis, the increasing risk of osteoporosis in menopausal women, and the growing global incidence of fragility fractures.

The hospitals & specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018

Based on end user, the Peripheral Bone Densitometers Market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and other end users. In 2018, hospitals & specialty clinics accounted for the largest share of the market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The majority of bone density scans are performed in hospitals owing to the higher preference of patients for hospital-based treatment monitoring for diseases such as cystic fibrosis, chronic kidney diseases, and osteoporosis.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Peripheral Bone Densitometers Market in 2018

The Peripheral Bone Densitometers Market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asian countries (particularly China and India) are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period, primarily due to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of osteoporosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of hospitals and clinics.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Bone Densitometers Market are GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), Ampall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Oscare Medical Oy (Finland), Medilink (France), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).