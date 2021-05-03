Cone Beam Imaging Market to Progress at a Healthy CAGR in Coming Years

Pune , India , 2021-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the factors such as growing prevelance of dental disorders, increasing demand for the cosmetic dentistry and expanding applications of CBCT. In addition to this, new product launches and approvals, partnerships, agreements and collaborations among market players and are also providing impetus for the growth of this market. Moreover, acceptance of the CBCT systems in breast imaging and untapped emerging economies provide significant growth opportunities in the market. However, high cost of the CBCT systems may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 801.2 Million by 2021 from USD 494.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2016-2021)

Market Segmentation: –

In this report, the Global CBCT/cone beam imaging market is segmented on the basis of application, patient position, end user and region.

Based on end user, the CBCT/cone beam imaging market is segmented into hospitals, practices and academic and research institutes. The hospital segment is expected to account for the largest share of the CBCT/cone beam imaging market in 2016. However, private practices are expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing awareness of dental healthcare, growth in geriatric population (especially in Japan), increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, partnerships/collaborations among key players, growing medical tourism for dental services, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing disposable incomes in emerging Asian economies (such as China and India) are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Target Audience:

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) manufacturers and suppliers

Dental/ENT/orthopedic associations

Dental imaging equipment manufacturers

Dental/ENT/orthopedic clinics and hospitals

Academic institutes and universities

Medical device manufacturers

Venture capitalists

Research and consulting firms

Regional Analysis: –

Based on region, the CBCT/cone beam imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe.

Top key Players: –

Some of key players in this market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation) (Canada), Planmeca Group (Finland), Vatech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Cefla S.C. (Italy), J. Morita MFG. Corp (Japan), Asahi Roentgen IND.CO., LTD. (Japan), PreXion Corporation (Japan), and CurveBeam LLC (U.S.).