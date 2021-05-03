Odour control textiles market expected to gain high traction due to increasingly used in medical and healthcare industry

Unpleasant odour in clothing usually develop due to microbial growth, perspiration, air pollution, and other which gave rise to the demand for odour control textiles over the years. Today, odour control technology is widely adopted in textile industry to prevent unpleasant odour across wide range of products including running shorts, athletic shoes, and yoga pants without affecting the natural properties of the fabric.

With increasing indulgence in physical activities and consumer spending on sportswear and workout clothing, odour control textiles market is expected to gain high traction in the coming years. Emerging trends of athleisure among youth demographic is also likely to augur well with the growth of odour control textiles market.

Apart from sports and fitness apparel, the odour control textiles find application in medical textiles. As odours arising from skin wounds or as a result of incontinence can be unpleasant for patients as well as for those in close proximity with them, odour control textiles are increasingly used in medical and healthcare industry.

This is one of the important factors complementing the expansion of odour control textiles market. Implementation of innovative technologies to control microbial growth and provide effective odour management will possibly surge the demand and fuel growth of odour control textiles market.

Market Outlook

Consumers across the globe are looking for active, healthy and hygienic lifestyle pushing the market demand for performance textiles. Performance textiles are textiles which provide additional benefits such as, repellency, resistance, or protection from a specified element including fabrics that resist wrinkles, odors, bacteria’s, stain protection and others.

Odour control textiles are the fabrics which prevents or controls unpleasant odour from wide range of products including, sports apparels, shoes, socks, uniforms, home textiles and other products. The demand for odour control textiles has been witnessing rapid growth and consumers are willing to pay a premium for such textiles and products across the globe.

Unpleasant odour in clothing can develop due to number of reasons such as, perspiration, smoking, air pollution, industrial materials, stains and other reasons thus, creating widespread demand for odour control textiles.

Several technologies have been adopted by the manufacturers of odour control textiles to control the growth of microorganisms in the human body and provide effective moisture management.

This includes, nanotechnology, microencapsulation, ultraviolet protection, microfibers technology and others. The global odour control textiles market is expected to be befitted from increasing hygiene conscious consumers across the developed markets.

Reasons for Covering this Title

With the aim of achieving active and healthy lifestyle increasing number of consumers are investing in athleisure apparel and sportswear. Odour resistance is the primary concern among consumers engaging in sports or any kind of athletic activity which has pushed the demand for odour control textiles.

Materials such as polyester and other synthetic materials are highly used for the manufacturing of active performance for athleisure styles consumers.

Odour can be controlled by applying antimicrobial finish to the textile thus, inhibiting the growth of microorganism and ultimately eliminating the odour from the fabric and creating the market revenue potential in the global odour control textiles market in the near future.

Majority of the medical textiles such as fabric liners and other products in the hospitals are susceptible to microbial infection and cross transition of diseases and thus, require odour control technologies.

Increasing demand for odour control textiles coming from medical facilities will further add up to the growing market for odour control textiles in the near future. Apart from this, odour control textiles are also highly preferred in home textiles such as towels, bed linen, table wears, curtains and other products.

The global odour control textiles market is expected to grow at significant growth rate in the near future attributable to increasing consumers demand for functional fabrics.

Global Odour Control Textiles Market: Key Players

Players operating the global odour control textiles market include, THOMPSON TEE, HeiQ Materials AG, Sciessent LLC, Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, SANITIZED AG, Polygiene AB, ODEGON, Microban International, Ltd, Life Material Technologies Limited, Kleen Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Agiene, LLC, ARCHROMA, Crypton LLC, among others

