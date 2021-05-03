Airfield Ground Lighting Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period 2031

Sales of airfield ground lighting have witnessed a growth rate of above 6% over the past 5 years, owing to mounting demand from commercial airports, heliports on the back of exponentially rising airport infrastructure, and increasing air travel frequency across the globe. Demand is also surging with rising infrastructure investments and development of new runways on existing airports across regions.

Over a trillion dollars are likely to be invested to enhance airport infrastructure by 2030, worldwide. With this comes the increasing need of efficient airfield ground lighting to enhance airport infrastructure.

The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for airfield ground lighting manufacturers to enhance their product offerings and shift their focus more towards sustainable solar-based LED airfield ground lights. While air travel plunged, it provided a fruitful opportunity for most airports to carry out maintenance and replacement of airport ground lighting in the meantime.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global airfield ground lighting market is poised to expand at a substantial CAGR of a little over 11% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

 

Global Airfield Ground Lighting Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Airfield Ground Lighting Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Airfield Ground Lighting Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Airfield Ground Lighting Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

 

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Fact.MR has profiled the following top airfield ground lighting manufacturers in its report:

  • ADB SAFEGATE
  • TKH Airport Solutions
  •  ATG airports limited
  • Flash Technology, LLC
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Midstream Ltd
  • OCEM Airfield Technology
  • Amglo-Kemlite Laboratories, Inc.
  • vosla GmbH
  • Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.
  • AMA Private Limited
  • Airsafe Airport Equipment Co., Ltd
  •  TRANSCON ES

 

