Polyurethane Dispersion Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2031

Sustainable packaging has become the need of the hour in recent years on account of rising demand for compostable raw materials. Future development of bio-degradable packaging material is expected to be highly reliant on improved adhesives, which, in turn, are dependent on water-based polyurethane dispersion. Besides, use of a multitude of variants of plastics in modern cars needs superior adhesion for a smoother appeal, which requires automakers to trace back the adhesive manufacturing technology of their raw material suppliers. These factors promise significant opportunities on offer for polyurethane dispersion manufacturers.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the year 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Polyurethane Dispersion Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Polyurethane Dispersion Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Polyurethane Dispersion Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Polyurethane Dispersion Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Polyurethane Dispersion Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Polyurethane Dispersion Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Fact.MR has profiled the following key polyurethane dispersion manufacturing companies in its report:

Alberdingk Boley, Inc.

Bayer Material Science

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Hauthaway Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Covestro AG

DSM

Wanhua Chemical Group

Lanxess

Stahl Holding

Perstorp

Huntsman Corporation

