Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Immunofluorescence assay is a powerful technique used to analyze the distribution of glycans, proteins, and small biological and non-biological molecules (cells and tissues) using antibodies conjugated with a fluorescent dye, known as fluorophore, which can be visualized using a fluorescence microscope or imaging systems.

The immunofluorescence assay market is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.43 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D spending, and increasing healthcare spending are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period includes 2018 to 2023.

What drives the market?

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing R&D Spending

Increasing Healthcare Spending

On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. The growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields, the rising prevalence of a number of diseases, growing R&D activities, and government initiatives to strengthen national research capabilities are the factors attributing for the largest share of the reagents segment.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D spending, increasing research activities, favorable government funding opportunities, and the presence of key players in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the immunofluorescence assay market in North America.

Objectives of the Study:

To define, describe, and forecast the global immunofluorescence assay market on the basis of product, type, disease, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, along with major countries in these regions

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions and research and development activities in the global market

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Thermo Fisher (US), Inova Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad (US), Abcam (UK), PerkinELmer (US), Merck Millipore (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), MEDIPAN GMBH (Germany), Sino Biological (China), Danaher (US), and Vector Laboratories (US).