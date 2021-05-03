Rising Awareness Among Women About Safety And Health During Menstrual Cycle Fuels Growth Of Feminine Wipes Market

The Global Feminine Wipe Market: Overview

The Global Feminine wipe market is expected to witness a tremendous rise in the years to come due to rise in health concern among women about their private parts. Rise in literacy rate among women in the recent past have made them aware about the fact that feminine wipes can not only be used during menstrual cycle but also on day to day life, after a long day of work.

Feminine wipes are moist cleaning piece of clothes which are also used for controlling odor. These wipes are generally made up of non-woven fabrics and are soaked in a solution cleansing ingredients. However it has been found that frequent use of feminine wipes has caused irritation due to the colorants present in it.

The feminine wipes product on the basis of distribution channel can be found in supermarket and departmental store, retail stores, health and beauty stores and online store. It has been found that supermarket and departmental stores have sold the most feminine wipes amongst pack due to its large shelf space.

This helps the consumer to notice it. Presence of various types of brands also helps the supermarket to be on the top of the distribution channel. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market due to its ever growing population rate.

Feminine wipe is essentially a cleansing cloth that is used for cleaning the vaginal area during menstruation or for daily use to protect the vagina from various kinds of infections. These wipes are pre-moist and disposable. Feminine wipes make the vaginal area clean and refresh it with a single use.

Vaginal pH balance typically is in the range of 3.8 to 4.5, however some uncleanliness and/or the usage of some products can disturb the pH balance of vagina which can result into acute bacterial infection.

Feminine wipes however maintain utmost cleanliness and keep the vaginal area fresh by keeping perfect pH balance. Feminine wipes can be used after heavy workout, long journeys, in the absence of toilet papers in public washrooms, during menstruation, and after a day-long work.

Feminine Wipes- Drivers

The most important but common factor that fuels the growth of the feminine wipes market is rising awareness among women about safety and health particularly during menstrual cycle. Women these days are conscious about maintaining hygiene not only during periods but other days as well to keep themselves away from getting infected through bacteria or fungus.

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle is also creating positive impact on the growth of the feminine wipes market across the world. Feminine wipes are user friendly and are available easily in pharmaceutical shops and in supermarkets.

These wipes are easy to carry and they can be easily disposed which also reduces the risks of spreading infections. Governments across the globe, especially in developing regions are taking efforts to spread awareness among school girls about following hygiene. Growing initiatives are also boosting the development of feminine wipes market.

Feminine Wipes- Restraints

For large strata of society, feminine wipes are still a luxurious product due to their high prices. These wipes are unaffordable for women population in underdeveloped regions. The preference therefore is given to home-made clothes to clean vagina which is creating a negative impact on the feminine wipes market.

According to sources, the frequent use of feminine wipes can spread allergies among few women because of material of the wipes. For instance, frequent rub with feminine wipes can create rashes on skin.

According to some reports many feminine wipes contain chemicals that are cancer prone. The excessive use of feminine wipes can increase the chances of infertility and disturbance in hormones. Due to this number of manufacturers are carrying out product recall which is negatively affecting the growth of the feminine wipes market.

Feminine Wipes- Regional Outlook

Developed regions such as Europe and North America are likely to grab the major revenue share in feminine wipes market. This growth is owing to increasing awareness among women about maintaining hygiene and increasing per capita income. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific is also performing well in terms of growth of the market due to growing population in China and India

Feminine Wipes- Key Players

Feminine wipes market is competitive in nature due to presence of numerous key vendors. Therefore to sustain and to succeed in the global market, manufacturers have to expand their business in developing countries. Some of the key players in this market are-

Healthy Hoohoo, VWash, Natracare, P&G, Combe, and C.B. Fleet.

