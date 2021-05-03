Growing Inventions Of Molecules And Increasing Healthcare And Medical Investment In Metal Disorders, Favoring Growth Of Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market

The demand for psychotic disorder drugs and equipments witnessed a slowdown globally in 2020 due to stringent regulations imposed in Covid-19 pandemic. World Health Organisation on 10 October, 2020 declared that Covid-19 halted critical mental health services by 93%through a survey of 130 countries while the need for mental health is increasing. As the condition is getting stabilized in 2021, the market players are focusing on recovering their position through continuous researches,innnovations and developments.

In 2021, growing consciousness to focus on mental health and stress-free life is contributing to push the market further with excellent developments in psychotic disorder treatment.

Psychotic disorders are of many types such as schizoaffective, schizophreniform, delusional, schizophrenia, shared psychotic disorder, substance-induced psychotic disorder etc. At present, cases of schizophrenia are rising throughout the world which continues to add immense progress to this market in 2021.

Psychotic drugs usually have side effects such as insomnia, vomiting, drowsiness, high addiction rate etc preventing the people to consume such drugs. Leading manufacturers in 2021 are researching to introduce drugs with less side effects.

Universal Health Services Corporation and Sanofi S.A. are among the market players which are constantly adding new range ofdrugs to this market for treating patients suffering from such disorders to strengthen the link between physical and behavioural health services using innovative strategies and collaborations.

In 2021, investments in strong R&D activities and delivering successful innovations by coming up with new and improved varieties of drugs, medical devices and equipments to meet the growing needs of mental disorders is on supreme focus of leading manufacturers.

For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Limited announced its collaboration with Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners on 29th June, 2020. The collaboration aimed to conduct a joint drug discovery research in CNS indications that will utilize the Axcelead Hit-identified Target (A-HiT) project in the area of central nervous system diseases.

The company also introduced a new long-lastinginjectable suspension called “Abilify Maintena” on 29th July, 2020 approved for the indication of bipolar disorder.

The approved indication covers 300 mg and 400 mg vials for injection and 300 mg and 400 mg dual-chamber syringes. This drug is highly recommended for the treatment ofadult schizophreniaand adult bipolar I in 2021. These developments are improving the market presence ofOstuka Pharmaceutical throughout the world.

In addition to Ostuka Corporation, Novartis International AG acquired Cambridge and Massachusetts-based Cadent Therapeutics and its three clinical-stage drugs on 17th December, 2020 for $ 210 million up front and as much as $ 560 million in milestone payments.

It has introduced two drugs called ‘CAD-9303’ and ‘CAD-1883’ to treat psychotic disorders among patients. Novartis has managed to remain more active in neuroscience than many of its big pharma peers in 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic leading to achieve a dominant position in the market.

Burgeoning prevalence of lifestyle-related mental conditions coupled with the growing number of bipolar disorders has been necessitating the development of effective-psychotic disorder treatment. Surging number of patients suffering from bipolar disorders, depressive disorders, schizophrenia and other mental disorders are accelerating the traction for psychotic disorder treatment.

Growing awareness about the vital role of early prevention of mental disorders in minimizing the damage caused by these conditions has the potential to drive the psychotic disorder treatment market in the coming years. Moreover, easy availability of psychotic drugs in hospital pharmacies, drug stores, commerce, and retail pharmacies are fueling their sales. These factors are driving growth in the psychotic disorder treatment market.

The emergence of atypical antipsychotic drugs in the psychotic disorder treatment market has transformed the scenario of mental disorders. Consequently, individuals with mental disorders no longer needed to be physically bound and could be managed with drug treatment and medication.

The global psychotic disorder treatment market is anticipated to be driven by growing cases of mental disturbances, such as depression, trauma, and stress. Furthermore, growing inventions of the molecules and increasing healthcare and medical investment in the R&D of metal disorders are favoring growth of psychotic disorder market.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 21 million people worldwide suffered from schizophrenia in 2016, and stated that one in two people with this condition don’t receive appropriate psychotic disorder treatment. This is further creating an opportunity for the stakeholders in the psychotic disorder treatment market to develop cost-effective medications to extend their reach to a wider target base.

Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication and distribution channel:

On the basis of drug type, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Atypical antipsychotics Phenothiazine antipsychotics Thioxanthenes Miscellaneous antipsychotics agents



On the basis of indication, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Schizophrenia Bipolar disorder Delusional disorder Drug induced psychosis Organic psychosis



On the basis of distribution channel, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Hospital pharmacies Retail pharmacies Drug store E-commerce



Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players in psychotic disorder treatment market globally includes: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi S.A., Allergan, Plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan N.V. and others.

These companies are highly focused on the development of advanced Psychotic disorder treatment devices further contributing to the growth of psychotic disorder treatment globally.

