Endoscopic Balloon Dilator Market Register Significant CAGR Owing To Growing Acceptance Of Endoscopy Procedure For Post-operative Benefit

Global Endoscopic Balloon Dilator Market: Snapshot

Endoscopic balloon dilators are offered as one-time healthcare gadgets. The dilation of balloon methodology is performed under fluoroscopic endoscopic guidance of the image.

The balloon is expanded with saline, water, or other fluid materials. Difference medium is in some cases used to screen the position of the balloon and expansion method under fluoroscopic (X-Ray) image. Advancement in technology in endoscopy balloon dilators have prompted accessibility of balloon dilators of various sizes, designs, uses, and lengths.

Before development of endoscopic dilation systems, doctors, and surgeons used to decide on careful mediations to enlarge the stricture. Endoscopic widening is performed by utilizing devices, for example, plastic dilators, stents, expanding catheters, and balloon dilators.

Plastic dilators, which is called Bougie dilators as well, are more traumatic and rigid. This may cause puncturing of the wall in the gut. Impermanent stenting of the stricture tract is likewise favored by all specialists.

Be that as it may, it is a costly procedure and it requires reiteration of endoscopy to evacuate the stent if there should be an occurrence of mild stricture. With controlled development of the balloon, balloon dilators offer safety and safety.

Endoscopic balloon dilation is a therapeutic procedure which is also known as a minimal invasive procedure as it allows to avoid the traditional surgeries. Balloon dilatation catheter are generally used to for dilatation of strictures located in the pylorus, esophagus, colon, duodenum, and the airway tree. The endoscopic balloon dilator is also used for the extraction and dilatation of biliary stone.

The endoscopic balloon dilation comes with the features such as optimize time by combining outstanding trackability, optimized passability, simplified scope compatibility and fluoroscopic visualization.

Endoscopic balloon dilators are versatile and combined with the easy to use balloon dilation with suction, irrigation and CT image guidance. The endoscopic balloon dilators also allows opacification during the endoscopic procedure.

The advancements in the endoscopic procedures and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures over the conventional surgical procedures through endoscopic balloon dilation, is expected to bolster the growth of the global endoscopic balloon dilator market.

On the basis of product type, the global endoscopic balloon dilator market is segmented into:

Biliary balloon dilator

Esophageal balloon dilator

Pyloric balloon dilator

Colonic balloon dilator

Duodenal balloon dilator

Other

On the basis of modality type, the global endoscopic balloon dilator market is segmented into:

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

On the basis of end user, the global endoscopic balloon dilator market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

The global endoscopic balloon dilator market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. Globally, the rise in incidence rate of geriatric population and lifestyle diseases worldwide, the increasing preference and shifting towards minimally invasive procedures i.e. endoscopy procedures by doctors and patients, which is anticipated to boost the demand for endoscopic balloon dilator and drives the global market of balloon dilator over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, the global endoscopic balloon dilator market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global endoscopic balloon dilator market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to technological advancement and developed medical infrastructure along with the reimbursement facilities.

The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global endoscopic balloon dilator market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for endoscopic balloon dilator and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of Endoscopic processor and developing medical infrastructure in the region.

The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global endoscopic balloon dilator market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period due to increasing medical facilities.

Some of the market players in endoscopic balloon dilator market globally include Boston Scientific Corporation, isomed, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Shaili Endoscopy, Hobbs Medical, Inc., Creganna, Envaste Limited, Rontis Medical, Medi-Globe GmbH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and Entellus Medical, Inc.

