Tamanu Oil Market by Type and Application to 2018 – 2028

Tamanu oil, derived from nuts of Tamanu tree (Calophyllum inophyllum), are growing in popularity for its numerous benefits to skin health. Owing to its antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, tamanu oil is considered to promote the formation of new tissues, rejuvenate skin cells, accelerate wound healing, and protect the skin from heat and sunburn.

In the coming years, sales of tamanu oil market will mainly be driven by significant growth in consumer base for organic products coupled with numerous evidence reporting the benefic effects of tamanu oil on biological activity related skin infections. Rising scope of application in pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care products, and toiletries may also influence the global expansion of the tamanu oil market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1290





Main constituents of the tamanu oil include oleic acid, linoleic acid, palmitic acid, and stearic acid, of which oleic acid and linoleic acid comprise 60% by volume. Rise in consumer inclination towards traditional medicines and natural remedies for skin and hair is likely to influence the development of tamanu oil market.

Tamanu Oil Market – Notable Developments

US Organic Group Corp., Cammile Q, Now Health Food LLC, Gramme Products, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, and Mountain Rose Herbs are among the key players operating in the tamanu oil market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1290



In 2016, Mountain Rose Herbs, a leading player in the tamanu oil market, diverted 90% of the company waste, and was awarded ‘Platinum Zero Waste Facility Certification’ by GBCI, a premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business.

In June 2016, Cammile Q announced the launch of a new Aloe Vera oil for skin and hair, a new line of its high-quality natural products on Amazon. The company had launched new pure tamanu oil in July 2014, an addition to its line of natural skin care products.

Tamanu Oil Market Dynamics

Tamanu Oil Sales to Surge as Studies Support its Beneficial Effects

Tamanu oil is mostly sought-after for its wound healing and antibacterial properties. According to study by US National Library of Medicine – National Institutes of health on ‘The Wound Healing and Antibacterial Activity of Five Ethnomedical Calophyllum inophyllum Oils’, these oils are safe for topical use in infected wounds and skin diseases such as acne.

Connect To An Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1290

The study also supported the traditional uses of tamanu oil in wound healing process. Surging demand for organic in things along with a gradual increase in awareness regarding natural remedies for skin wellness is likely to promote the growth of tamanu oil market.

Online Stores to Emerge as Lucrative Sales Channel for Tamanu Oil

With rapid penetration of online channels, most emerging brands are targeting e-commerce sites to launch and promote their products. Tamanu oil market players are directing their focus towards online stores to improve their geographic reach, contributing a substantial growth to the market through these channels. Other channels such as drug store, specialty stores, and modern trade will also continue to complement the growth of the tamanu oil market.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1290/S



Lack of Awareness and Product Visibility to Impede Tamanu Oil Market Growth

Although tamanu oil is gaining momentum for its wide-ranging benefits to skin health, lack of global awareness of such products remains a key challenge to the growth of tamanu oil market. Inadequate understanding of several natural remedies apart from indigenous people have also limited the visibility and exposure of natural products such as tamanu oil, which in turn create a hindrance in the market growth. In addition, information gap among the global population regarding the benefits and effects of tamanu oil is likely to negatively affect the future of tamanu oil market.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/16/1915983/0/en/Implementation-of-Rigorous-Emission-Regulations-in-the-Automotive-Industry-to-Fuel-the-Fluoroelastomers-Market-Globally-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com