Lion’s Mane Market 2018 Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Lion’s Mane Market Outlook

In today’s world, the cultivation of mushrooms carry a great relevance in the context of escalating population growth and high pressure in the environment. Mushrooms have always been on the forefront due to their nutritional properties. The major mushrooms that are consumed by people in the recent decade are common mushroom, Chanterelle, Oyster, Shiitake and Lion’s mane. Lion’s mane, as the name suggests, it is a powerful super food and also brain food. Lion’s mane is a type of mushroom which has a high amount of nutritional content that can benefit human health in many ways such as improving memory, concentration, recovery from sickness and helps to serve as a rejuvenator.

Lion’s mane is considered to be one of the most powerful brain foods as it can stimulate the nerve growth factors (NGF), which is responsible for the brain processing and transmission of information. Consumers are looking for different and multiple nutritional content in the food they consume which is pushing the use of Lion’s mane across several categories of food products.

Hundreds of years before, Lion’s mane was used as a Chinese medicine in order to support the overall health and life longevity. Putting forth these functions of Lion’s mane, it is expected that there will be a huge market growth in the modern world.

Reasons for covering this title

Manufacturers and consumers have become more precise about the food that they produce and consume. The consumers prefer food which has more amount of health benefits and nutritional value over consuming multiple foods for various health benefits. Mushrooms are still consumed in large quantities in places like China. In the recent decade, mental health and brain-related diseases have become a global threat. Lion’s mane when consumed on a regular basis will help in increasing the amount of neurons present, which naturally increases the activity of the brain much faster than its original rate.

This eventually increases concentration, focus, and memory which are certain things that are highly required for the present generation. Lion’s mane also decreases the chance of depression and anxiety. Around 40 Mn people in the US have anxiety issues and 16 Mn people are dealing with depression. So the consumption of Lion’s Mane can naturally decrease the number of people who are suffering from mental health issues and this can increase the market of Lion’s mane. Lion’s mane mushroom extracts are gluten-free and come under vegan. The extracts contain starch, beta-D-glucans and Lion’s mane mushroom.

Global Lion’s mane market: Market segmentation

On the basis of form, the global Lion’s mane market has been segmented as

Powder

Capsules

Liquid

On the basis of function, the global Lion’s mane market has been segmented as

Memory enhancer

Anti-depressants

Rejuvenator

Gut health supplement

Blood sugar balancer

On the basis of distribution, the global Lion’s mane has been segmented as

Direct

Indirect Hospitals and Pharmaceuticals e-market



On the basis of source, the global Lion’s mane has been segmented as

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of region, the global Lion’s mane has been segmented as

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Global Lion’s mane market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Lion’s mane market are Host defense mushrooms, Real mushrooms, Mushroom science, Gaia herbs plat intelligence, OM organic mushroom nutrients, four sigmatic, Mushroom wisdom, Five flavors herb, North spore, Purica, Superfood.nl.

