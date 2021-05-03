Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

The brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are employed for the continuous monitoring of oxygen partial pressure in the brain, thus providing early warning of hypoxic events, thereby allowing timely intervention to restore oxygen delivery. Brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are used for patients suffering from traumatic brain injury and cerebral vascular events such as strokes & others.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidence and cases of brain diseases and disorders such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), strokes and others, coupled with the high demand for the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are the prime drivers of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2292





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 2.8 million TBI-related hospitalisations and deaths occurred in the U.S. in 2016, which amounted to 50,000 deaths. The CDC data also reveals an astonishing increase in TBI-related hospitalisations, which grew by 47% during a span of six years from 2010 to 2016.

The measurement of oxygen partial pressure in the brain is critical to the prognosis and treatment of patients as there is no definitive curative treatment for brain trauma, which is the clinical driver of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market. Brain oxygen is a key parameter of mortality in traumatic brain injury as even small periods of hypoxia and hypotension can significantly boost mortality. Thus the low elasticity of demand for brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems is expected to propel the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market to attractive growth.

Drawbacks of traditional methods of measuring brain tissue oxygen are another driver of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market. The usage of traditional methods of measuring brain tissue oxygen, such as positron emission tomography and Computed Tomography (CT), are limited for the continuous measurement of brain oxygenation. Peripheral methods for brain tissue oxygen measurement, such as intracranial pressure and cerebral perfusion pressure, are not reliable as they are sensitive to peripheral tissue oxygen extraction.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2292



Growth in risk factors represents an attractive market opportunity for the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market. The growth in demand generated by increase in risk factors, such as growing sports culture, increase in the number of active population such as young children, growing geriatric population, lack of safety and increase in the number of vehicles is expected to drive large revenues for the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market players.

According to CDC, falls are the leading cause of TBI and account for 47% of all TBI-related hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., disproportionately affecting the youngest and oldest age groups. The CDC states that the rates of recreation-related TBI have more than doubled among children aged 19 years and below. Of all TBI-related hospitalizations and deaths among adults aged 65 and above, almost 79% were caused by falls. Motor vehicle crashes was the third leading cause of all TBI-related hospitalizations and deaths among all age groups, and accounted for a 14% share.

Advancements in technology, such as the development of advanced algorithms, data storage capabilities, interactive touch-screen interfaces for immediate access, compact, lightweight ergonomic design, improvements in battery life, built-in alarms and others, are also among factors driving the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

However, the high cost of installation and maintenance of brain tissue monitoring systems, the lower penetration of brain trauma centres & multispecialty hospitals in developing regions and lack of awareness are among factors hampering the growth of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Segmentation

The global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented based on mechanism, distribution channel and region.

Based on mechanism, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Connect To An Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2292

Clark electrode technology

Fluorescence and Fiberoptic luminescence quenching technology

Based on portability, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Non-portable

Portable

Based on end user, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Neurology clinics

Ambulatory Care Centres

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Overview

The global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is a highly consolidated characterised by the availability of technologically advanced brain tissue monitoring systems, but low volumes of sale. This has resulted in the premium pricing of products, owing to which only few players dominate the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

Vendors operating in the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market are engaged in new product developments, as the most popular strategy. Technical support and customised solutions are the recent market demands and trends playing a crucial role in the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market. The introduction of technologically advanced products is expected to present a larger value proposition as compared to cost in the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Outlook

By region, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated by the U.S. accounts for the largest share of the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market owing to the excellent healthcare infrastructure, the local presence of large players and the higher demand for neurosurgery.

North America is followed by Europe, which is expected to be led by Germany, France and the U.K. The large healthcare infrastructure of Europe is a significant driver of the Europe brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2292/S



The brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is expected to gain significant traction in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa regions. China and India are expected to drive a large market share owing to economic development, large population and advancements in healthcare in the Asia Pacific brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

The Middle East and Africa brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is expected to be dominated by the wealthy gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar. However, the poor income of African economies, coupled with poor social conditions, are hampering the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; Medtronic; Scintica Instrumentation, Inc.; CARDION s r.o.; Oxford Optronix Ltd., RAUMEDIC AG among others.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/16/1903143/0/en/Demand-for-Autologous-Fat-Grafting-Positively-Endorsed-by-Rising-Breast-Augmentation-Procedures-reports-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com