Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast to 2026

Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market – Overview

Optic nerve disorder, commonly known as optic neuropathy, is a medical condition indicating degeneration of the optic nerve. While mostly optic nerve disorders are hereditary, few of them are also acquired over the time. Some of probable etiologies (set of causes) leading to optic nerve disorders can include nutritional, ischemic, and toxic types. Patients suffering from optic nerve disorders show marked preferences for optic nerve disorders drugs over surgeries for treating optic neuropathies, as they are highly cost-effective and minimally risky.

Use of steroid-based optic nerve disorders drugs has been in practice, on account of their efficacy in easing the symptoms of optic nerve disorders. With the inflow of multiple drugs, patients are developing higher confidence on these optic nerve disorders drugs’ types and moving away from surgical interventions.

Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market – Novel Developments

Some of the key market players operating in the optic nerve disorders drugs market include Novartis AG, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Allergan plc., Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., Quark, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Merck & Co., and others.

In 2019, Santhera Pharmaceuticals- a leading player in the optic nerve disorders drugs market- made an official announcement regarding its successful completion of patient enrollments in the on-going ‘Phase 1V’ study (LEROS) using Raxone® (idebenone) for treatment of hereditary optic neuropathies, otherwise known as optic nerve disorders. This 24- month long study was conducted across 31 study centers in the USA and Europe and the results are expected to be out by 2021.

In 2016, Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. – a key player in the optic nerve disorders drugs market- partnered with Biocon Ltd., a leading biopharmaceutical firm to start various clinical trials of a drug meant to treat eye disorders. The study will further determine, over a duration of more than 12 months, the levels of efficacy and safety of drug candidate ‘;QPI-1007’ on the patients suffering from acute non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a medical condition wherein low blood supply to the optic nerves results in permanent vision impairment.

Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market- Dynamics

Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market – Pervasiveness of Optic Nerve Disorders Propels Growth

Rising number of instances of optic nerve disorders are indicating unabated demand for optic nerve disorders drugs in the coming years, thereby driving the optic nerve disorders drugs market. According to data by the World Health Organization (WHO), approx. 1.3 billion people suffer due to some sort of vision impairment.

Among all the other possible causes, glaucoma (a condition leading to damage of optic nerves) has been identified as a prominent cause.

Rising demand for non-invasive procedures in the optometric space is also creating favorable grounds for optic nerve disorders drugs market. Patients, post realization of the risks and cost involved in surgical procedures, show high inclination toward optic nerve disorders drugs over surgeries, which is a key pacesetter of optic nerve disorders drugs market growth in the future.

Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market – Manufacturers Focus on Expansion of Product Pipelines to Achieve High Profitability

Manufacturers in the optic nerve disorders drugs market are vying to offer compliant and safe products, wherein reliability is given utmost importance for boosting end-user confidence. In addition, companies in the optic nerve disorders drugs market are also focusing on expansion of their product pipelines and effective management of internal sales & marketing teams to achieve long-term profitability.

However, manufacturers are likely to incur sizeable operating losses as they make investments, continue with developments, and commercialize new products in the optic nerve disorders drug development market.

Higher operating expenses in tandem with development activities are anticipated to create significant challenges for players in the optic nerve disorders drugs market.

In a bid to retain their profitability, manufacturers are focusing on successful completion of impending products, obtaining authorizations for seamless marketing, and competitive pricing. These factors, in turn, will be instrumental to solidify their sustenance in the optic nerve disorders drugs market.

Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market: Segmentation

The optic nerve disorders drugs market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class, end user and region.

Based on indication, the global optic nerve disorders drugs market is segmented into:

Ischemic Optic Neuropathies

Optic Neuritis and Perineuritis

Papilledema

Compressive Optic Neuropathies

Intrinsic Neoplasms

Hereditary Optic Neuropathies

Inflammatory Optic Neuropathies

Infectious Optic Neuropathies

Toxic and Nutritional Optic Neuropathies

Traumatic Optic Neuropathy

Glaucoma

Optic Disc Drusen

Anomalous Optic Neuropathy

Based on drug class, the global optic nerve disorders drugs market is segmented into:

Steroids

Nerve Tonics and Multivitamin

Analgesics

Anti-infective

Hyperosmotic Agents

Parasympathomimetics

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Beta-blockers and Alpha-adrenergic Agonists

Others

Based on end user, the global optic nerve disorders drugs market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Settings

Based on regions, the global optic nerve disorders drugs market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global optic nerve disorders drugs market owing to large incomes and excellent reimbursements.

The excellent support of the US government programs such as Prescription assistance programs, Resources for macular degeneration and glaucoma, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and others is driving a large optic nerve disorders market.

