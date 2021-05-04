Kitchen Roll Market Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2026 , Projected Fact.MR

Global Kitchen Roll Market – Overview

In recent years, there has been an increase in the preference for hygiene, which has created opportunities for the growth of the kitchen roll market across the globe. A kitchen roll is an absorbent roll/towel made from tissue paper. Unlike cloth towel/roll, kitchen roll is disposable.

Moreover, kitchen roll is lose-woven, due to which it can soak water effectively even against the capillary effect, which is one of the key factors driving the market. The paper used for kitchen rolls is normally made from virgin paper, recycled paper and solid bleached board paper.

In addition, the usage of kitchen roll is considered to be much more hygienic as compared to the usage of cotton towel/roll. Furthermore, kitchen roll is completely bio-degradable and recyclable as compared to plastic and cloth, which is also expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Moreover, kitchen rolls are environmentally friendly and sustainable as compared to other cleaning applications. Kitchen rolls are mainly used in several places, which include restaurants, fast food joints, hotels, catering services, offices & institutions, households, etc.

Global Kitchen Roll Market – Dynamics

The kitchen roll market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing trend of using environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Kitchen rolls are also comparatively more cost-effective as compared to other cleaning solutions such as cloth tissues.

The inclination towards human health and hygiene with the usage of single-use kitchen rolls is getting traction. In addition, kitchen rolls are single-use and more hygienic as compared to cloth tissues, which can be used several times. Furthermore, to boost salability, manufacturers are introducing kitchen rolls with fragrance.

Increase in the expenditure on healthcare and hygiene in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region is expected to create significant opportunities for the kitchen roll market.

However, stringent norms related to the cutting of trees for the manufacturing of paper in several countries are expected to hinder the growth of the kitchen roll market during the forecast period.

Global Kitchen Roll Market – Segmentation

The global kitchen roll market is segmented by product type, material type, distribution channel and end use. The pricing of kitchen rolls is based on the material type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in tonnes.

On the basis of product type, the global kitchen roll market is segmented into –

Folded Paper Roll Center Fold Multiple Fold

Rolled Tissue Standard Roll Perforated Roll Center Pull Roll

Luxury Towels & Napkins

Boxed Roll

On the basis of material type, the global kitchen roll market is segmented into –

Virgin Paper

Recycled Paper

Solid Bleached Board

On the basis of distribution channel, the global kitchen roll market is segmented into –

Direct Sales

E-commerce

Retailers Hypermarket & Supermarket Discount Stores Convenience/ Departmental Stores Warehouses Specialty Stores



On the basis of end use, the global kitchen roll market is segmented into –

Restaurants

Quick Service Food Joints

Hotels

Catering Services

Offices & Institutions

Residential

Others

Global Kitchen Roll Market – Regional Overview

The U.S. kitchen roll market is expected to dominate the North America market during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific kitchen roll market, China and India are expected to witness substantial growth.

Furthermore, the kitchen roll market in India and China is expected to witness growth owing to an increase in the spending on human hygiene. The Middle East & Africa kitchen roll market is expected to witness lethargic growth during the forecast period.

Global Kitchen Roll Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the kitchen roll market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sofidel S.p.A., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Cartiera Carrara SPA, WEPA Professional GmbH, Orchids Tissue Papers, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A., Grigeo AB, Metsä Tissue Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, The Procter & Gamble Company and Cominter Paper S.A.

